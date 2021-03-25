GEELONG has axed two players among four changes for Friday night's heavyweight clash with Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium.
The Cats will also unveil a debutant.
Veteran Josh Jenkins and young defender Zach Guthrie have both been omitted following Saturday's upset loss to Adelaide, while Sam Menegola has failed to overcome a shoulder injury and joins suspended Patrick Dangerfield on the sidelines.
FULL TEAMS Check 'em out here
Geelong will unleash 19-year-old forward Francis Evans for his first game after being plucked from obscurity with pick No.41 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.
Zach Tuohy, Jack Henry and Charlie Constable have all been recalled.
Brisbane has made just one change to the team soundly beaten by Sydney in the opening round, with small forward Tom Berry coming into the Lions' 22.
Berry, who played six games last season, comes in for the omitted Keidean Coleman.
Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT
GEELONG
In: Z.Tuohy, C.Constable, F.Evans, J.Henry
Out: J.Jenkins (omitted), Z.Guthrie (omitted), P.Dangerfield (suspension), S.Menegola (shoulder)
New: Francis Evans
BRISBANE
In: T.Berry
Out: K.Coleman (omitted)