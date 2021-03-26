Sydney's Logan McDonald celebrates one of his four goals against Brisbane in round one on March 20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

LOGAN McDonald made a perfect start to life in Sydney colours last Saturday, kicking three goals in an exciting win over Brisbane. But he won't be satisfied until he is "one of the best key forwards in the comp".

The 18-year-old, who was drafted by the Swans with pick No.4 last year, had already been earmarked as the long-term successor to superstar Lance Franklin, but few young forwards are expected to have an immediate impact like McDonald did.

"It was a dream debut. To contribute to the game, is something pretty special and something I'm proud about," McDonald said.

"There was a lot of happiness in the room after the game."

The 196cm forward's first AFL goal, on the run from outside 50m, was also an important one for his team, getting the Swans on the scoreboard after the Lions had kicked away early.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard McDonald kicks first career goal with booming finish 2020 No.4 pick Logan McDonald has opened his goalkicking account in the AFL with this long-range goal

"I looked around and noticed I was in a bit of space. I was hoping Chad [Warner] would pop the handball over to me," he said.

"I got the ball and I was almost surprised I was in so much space. I just took off as fast as I can, sort of just kicked it and didn't let myself think about it too much.

"To flush it like I did, and watch it sail straight is something I'll never forget. It all happened pretty quickly, and I don't even know how I celebrated."

Born and raised in and around Perth, McDonald initially comes across as a laidback character. But you don't have to dig too deep to find a driven and focused young man.

581 DAYS LATER Plenty of room for Buddy in slicker Swans attack

He explained that came from being brought up to be humble, resilient and to "never be satisfied".

"I'm not happy with just getting drafted and playing one AFL game," he said. "I want to potentially be one of the best key forwards in the comp.

"I've still got a long way to go, so I've just got to keep working, keep my head down and keep my feet grounded.

"I think I can have an impact straight away, but I'm still growing and have a lot to learn."

Isaac Heeney had a front row seat for McDonald's debut game and wasn't surprised by the teenager's contribution but is already looking to offer more.

"I've worked really closely with him. I love how angry Logan gets when he doesn't get something right, which for me is great, showing that he wants to improve every session," Heeney said.

The Swans' key forward master and his apprentice will play together for the first time this weekend, when the 34-year-old Franklin makes his long-awaited return from injury for the match against Adelaide at the SCG.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard OMG, Buddy: Find out why playing with the 'GOAT' is so good Sydney stars explain what it's like to be the teammate of one of the all-time greats

"To run out alongside him this weekend will be something pretty special," McDonald said.

"I always turned on the TV when 'Bud' was playing. He's one of the greatest to ever do it.

"To be with him every day of the week, and watching him first-hand, as close as it gets, is pretty amazing and I don't take that for granted.

"I'll be running as many dummy leads as I can for him."