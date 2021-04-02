HAPPY Easter! For many Fantasy coaches their long weekend got off to a flying start with Brodie Grundy’s 152. He was instrumental for the Magpies and reminded us that rucks in 2021 are still as relevant as ever.

Whether you’re off to a flier or a slow start, you’ve come to the right place to get your team sorted for the games that are ahead.

Named to play

Teams have dropped and there are some big Fantasy relevant names missing. Tom Highmore (DEF, $240,000) has been omitted alongside his teammate and popular ruck selection Paul Hunter (RUC, $212,000).

Brad Crouch (MID, $708,000) is set to play his first game for his new club as Connor Rozee (FWD, $518,000) returns to take on the Eagles.

Miles Bergman (FWD, $227,000) has also been omitted (likely sub) which will cause concern for the 37 per cent of his owners with the majority of them playing him on their ground. Whether he is the sub or not, he now must be traded or placed on your bench.

Yet to be named

Carlton v Fremantle

GWS v Melbourne

Hawthorn v Geelong

NOTE: These teams (expect for the Hawthorn v Geelong game) will be announced Saturday at 6:20pm AEDT.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Most traded in

James Jordan (MID, $282,000) – 5k

– 5k Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $761,000) – 4.7k

– 4.7k Taylor Walker (FWD, $470,000) – 3.8k

– 3.8k Braeden Campbell (MID/FWD, $312,000) – 2.9k

– 2.9k Blake Hardwick (DEF, 531,000) – 2.9k

After a massive 108, James Jordan (MID, $282,000) sits as the most selected player heading into round three. One of the biggest shocks of the season to date must be Taylor Walker (FWD, $470,000) who has started the season on fire averaging 113. Walker has averaged 48, 63 and 62 over his last three seasons and maybe a 13th-season breakout is on the cards. Do we recommend trading him in? No.

Most traded out

Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $529,000) – 15.8k

– 15.8k Paddy Dow (MID/FWD, $345,000) – 4.2k

– 4.2k Lachie Neale (MID, $829,000) – 3.2k

– 3.2k Sam Draper (RUC, $453,000) – 2.9k

– 2.9k Tom Green (MID, $437,000) – 2.6k

After a promising start with his new club, a hamstring injury has sidelined Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $529,000) for a significant period of time. Many coaches are showing the door to Paddy Dow (MID/FWD, $345,000) who hasn’t produced what they hoped for and much of the same can be said for Lachie Neale (MID, $829,000) after his tag-affected of 51, despite bouncing back this week with 103.

Captain already played?

From Calvin’s best captain selections, many of them have already played in the first two games. Jack Macrae (11 per cent selected as captain) was one of the most popular selections and he got the job done late with 103. His teammate Josh Dunkley (two per cent) shone with 114 as Brodie Grundy (six per cent) topped the list with a huge 152 on Thursday night. Lachie Neale (eight per cent) bounced back in the same game with a solid 103 and showed despite his first couple of games, he is still one of the best premiums in 2021.

Best captains to come

Here are Calvin’s top five picks from the games to come for you to consider.

No.1 – Zach Merrett v St Kilda

Merrett has averaged 119 in his last five games against the Saints and been form on his side heading into this clash. Last week, Melbourne midfielders Oliver (130) and Petracca (124) scored well against St Kilda which indicates that Merrett shouldn’t struggle either.

No.2 – Max Gawn v GWS

Gawn bounced back last week with 108 after a disappointing 73 in round one. He meets another rookie this week in Matt Flynn who has been awesome so far this year, but this match-up is much more challenging and set to suit the best fantasy player of 2020.

No.3 – Christian Petracca v GWS

With a huge 124 next to his name from round two, Petracca hasn’t slowed down from his break-out season last year. He scored 101 against the Giants in 2020 and should be great again.

No.4 – Andrew Brayshaw v Carlton

Collingwood midfielders scored very well last week and this week, Brayshaw gets his chance off the back of an impressive 127.

No.5 – Jake Lloyd v Richmond

Lloyd has scored well against the Tigers in his last two games with 108 and 126. After an interrupted pre-season, a slow start from Lloyd was always on the cards and on Saturday afternoon, he should find his feet to fire once again.

