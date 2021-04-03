Jy Simpkin and Tom Liberatore wrestle during the Good Friday clash in round three. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday games of Round Three of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Four charges were laid.

Charges Laid:

Bailey Smith, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the fourth quarter of the Round Three match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, April 2.

In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

A second offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $2500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1500 sanction.

Tom Liberatore, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the fourth quarter of the Round Three match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, April 2.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Tarryn Thomas, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the fourth quarter of the Round Three match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, April 2.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Jy Simpkin, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the fourth quarter of the Round Three match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, April 2.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.