The AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday games of Round Three of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Four charges were laid.
Charges Laid:
Bailey Smith, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the fourth quarter of the Round Three match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, April 2.
In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.
A second offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $2500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1500 sanction.
Tom Liberatore, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the fourth quarter of the Round Three match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, April 2.
In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.
A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.
Tarryn Thomas, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the fourth quarter of the Round Three match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, April 2.
In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.
A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.
Jy Simpkin, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the fourth quarter of the Round Three match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, April 2.
In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.
A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.