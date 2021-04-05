The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round Three of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Seven charges were laid.



Charges Laid:

Brent Daniels, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Neville Jetta, Melbourne, during the first quarter of the Round Three match between the GWS GIANTSand Melbourne, played at Manuka Oval on Sunday April 4.



In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact and Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Matt De Boer, GWS Giants, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round Three match between the GWS GIANTS and Melbourne, played at Manuka Oval on Sunday April 4.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Bobby Hill, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round Three match between the GWS GIANTS and Melbourne, played at Manuka Oval on Sunday April 4.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Clayton Oliver, Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round Three match between the GWS GIANTS and Melbourne, played at Manuka Oval on Sunday April 4.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Jack Viney, Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round Three match between the GWS GIANTS and Melbourne, played at Manuka Oval on Sunday April 4.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Charlie Spargo, Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Isaac Cumming, GWS GIANTS, during the fourth quarter of the Round Three match between the GWS GIANTS and Melbourne, played at Manuka Oval on Sunday April 4.



In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact and Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Reece Conca, Fremantle, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Michael Gibbons, Carlton, during the first quarter of the Round Three match between Carlton and Fremantle, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday April 4.



In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.