Stephen Coniglio after the loss to Melbourne in round three. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney have been dealt a triple blow on the injury front with Stephen Coniglio, Phil Davis and Matt de Boer facing lengthy stints on the sideline.

Coniglio will have ankle surgery on Thursday after scans revealed a sysndemosis injury and will be sidelined for at least eight weeks.

"We had some scans done yesterday and got those results back before he saw the surgeon today," Giants head of medical Cullan Ball said.

"We’re expecting him to have an operation on Thursday to have that joint stabilised. It’s disappointing for Stephen. We think he’ll miss around eight weeks depending on how quickly he progresses."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Leg injury ends Coniglio's night early GWS skipper Stephen Coniglio limps from the field after injuring his lower leg in a tackle

Davis is expected to miss six weeks with a serious calf injury, while de Boer will miss up to 10 with a significant hamstring injury.

“Unfortunately for Phil, he’s sustained a fairly significant soleus injury and we’re expecting him to miss around six weeks,” Ball said.

“Really disappointing for Matthew, he’s been going so well. He’s ruptured one of the tendons in his hamstring that’s within the muscle.

“He doesn’t need an operation but it’s a significant injury and we’re expecting him to miss around 10 weeks.”

The Giants also revealed talented youngster Harry Perryman has been diagnosed with glandular fever and will be out of action for at least the next fortnight.

“He was in at the club today for the first time in a couple of days which was good to see him back and around the boys again,” Ball said.

“He’s starting to look a bit better, feel a bit better and get his appetite back. I think he’s going to miss at least the next couple of weeks until he’s feeling well enough to get going again.”

Recruit Jesse Hogan is a chance to make his first appearance for the Giants this week, while Lachie Whitfield will resume contact work this week with the hopes of returning to the field within the next month.