Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley during the round three match against Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Nathan Buckley will avoid wholesale changes at selection, instead putting the spotlight on his side's ball use ahead of Saturday's clash with Greater Western Sydney.

The Pies took just seven marks from 53 inside 50s in last week's one-point loss to Brisbane in what was their highest tally of entries for the season.

However, Buckley insisted the Pies' breakdown was further up the field and not on their marking targets that lacked impact against the Lions.

"Our last kick is something we need to continue to work on and we've done a bit of work on it this week," Buckley said.

"This is our first longer break, the nine days (break) gave us a bit of time to reflect and get extra work in so we're looking forward to Saturday.

"If we break it down, we had players that were out and not utilised and that's that the capacity to find time and space through the midfield and Brisbane's pressure was good.

"But we helped them with some poor execution and I think you'll see us taking more marks inside 50 as a result."

Last week's debutant and medical substitute Beau McCreery appears likely to retain his spot in the side, with Finlay Macrae, Darcy Cameron, Levi Greenwood and Trey Ruscoe pushing for a berth.

"When you lose the game by a point, you've obviously done enough right to be in the game for a long time and we were ahead on the scoreboard for most of the match," Buckley said.

"We're pretty confident with the team we went in with last week, whether it remains the same, we'll finish selection this afternoon."

Buckley also stopped short of guaranteeing a Brayden Maynard-Toby Greene match-up, emphasising that a number of other Giants forwards, including Harry Himmelberg, would need to be monitored closely.

Meantime, the Pies have added former Melbourne and Essendon big man Mark Jamar as a part-time ruck coach, with the 2010 All-Australian working closely with Brodie Grundy, Darcy Cameron and Max Lynch at training on Wednesday.