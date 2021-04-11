KATE Roffey is set to become the new Melbourne president, with Glen Bartlett officially confirming to members on Sunday that he will stand down from the role after eight years in charge.

Bartlett addressed Demons members at the club's chairman's function prior to the side's clash with Geelong at the MCG on Sunday, where he confirmed the news that he would officially stand down.

Melbourne president Glen Bartlett at the Demons-Giants game in round 23, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Roffey, who is one of two club vice-presidents and has been serving on the board since 2013, will take over from Bartlett and in the process will become Melbourne's first ever female president.

She also holds a role as chair of the facilities working group at Melbourne and is expected to play a crucial part in the Demons finding a new training base in the MCG precinct after years of complications.

Roffey is the former CEO of the Committee for Melbourne and the former CEO of VicSport, while she is also currently the director of deals, investment and major projects at Wyndham City Council.