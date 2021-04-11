FRIDAY evening caused plenty of scrambling for Fantasy coaches looking to work out how they’d cover the most popular second ruck in the game, Matt Flynn, who was managed.

The rookie ruck sensation still has a lot of cash to make so the consensus move was to play Fremantle’s Lloyd Meek (27) or Josh Treacy (56) as cover for the round. Those finding the cash to go to Max Gawn (132) or Reilly O’Brien (135) may have made the right call, not only for immediate points, but the worry that Shane Mumford (78) may stay in to ruck with Flynn next week.

Zac Williams was also an omission from Carlton’s round four team due to injury. Add this to the other injury issues including Hayden Young and Jarrod Witts, so needed to prioritise their moves to limit the damage. This may have even been to take a zero in a position … which was forced for some as Jacob Koschitzke was managed by the Hawks in the final game of the round.

Scores were down across the board in round four with most coaches posting lower numbers than the week before. Anything over 1900 was a bonus for coaches as there were plenty of below average performances from popular players.

From losing points on which rookie that was played on ground over who was on the bench to the captain options, match-ups across the competition were decided by a handful of points in many occasions. The Traders’ scores were within 17 points of each other… with Calvin doing quite well considering he had an on-field zero.

Fantasy Pig of the week

Although he wasn’t the top scorer of the round, Reilly O’Brien (135) has finally got his 2021 campaign underway. It all started in the last quarter of his round three match where he scored 57 points; more than he was averaging per game at that point. On top of his 31 hitouts, ROB collected 24 disposals and kicked a goal to rack up 135 points on Sunday. He’s dropped $147k from his starting price, so consider him as an under-priced premium if he can keep it up!

Honourable mentions

Massive returns from Max Gawn (135) and Tim Taranto (129) place them as the highest scoring players of the last two weeks. Following a ton in round one, Lachie Sholl (130) hadn’t set the world on fire in the next two rounds but with 25 kicks running the Marvel Stadium wing in 95 per cent time on ground, the Crow made good on his medium-sized price tag. More midfield time for Adam Treloar (127) helped him boost his numbers with a game-high 10 tackles.

Top scorers - R4

Touk Miller (140) Christian Petracca (136) Reilly O’Brien (135) Max Gawn (132) Lachlan Sholl (130) Tim Taranto (129) Clayton Oliver (128) Adam Treloar (127) Luke Parker (126) Brad Crouch (125)

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under-$270k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round four:

5 – Daniel McKenzie (96) St Kilda, DEF

The Saints bounced back in a big way with a come-from-behind victory which included McKenzie racking up a career-high Fantasy score thanks to 21 disposals, seven marks, three tackles and a goal. Don’t expect this often as it’s just his sixth score of 70 or more in his 52 career games.

4 – Chad Warner (95) Sydney, FWD

Just fell short of back-to-back tons in another outstanding outing.

3 – Nik Cox (93) Essendon, DEF/FWD

An epic game from the ‘unicorn’, playing almost every role possible.

2 – Tom Powell (91) North Melbourne, MID

We can keep fielding Powell and get price rises for quite a few more round.

1 – Lachlan Jones (68) Port Adelaide, DEF

The 19-year-old man-mountain was fantastic on debut with 17 disposals.

LEADERBOARD: Errol Gulden 11, Chad Warner 11, Matt Flynn 8, James Jordon 7, Daniel McKenzie 5, Braeden Campbell 4.

Rage trades

Caleb Daniel (20) – Many were disappointed with his eight point first quarter … but he only added another 12 for the remainder of the game. Not only did his 20 see him drop $48k in value, he’s has been offered a week by the Match Review Officer for a dangerous tackle.

Joe Daniher (26) – Conditions didn’t suit at Mars Stadium, but if it wasn’t for his miraculous goal, Joey would have ended up with a score in the teens. *shudder*

Paddy Dow (30) – Surely he doesn’t become a rage trade anymore … he should already be traded!

Jordan De Goey (44) – Are we just copy and pasting these each week? Once again JDG has let us down and the ‘value’ pick many thought he would be at the start of the season is now down $55k from his starting price.

Brodie Grundy (93) – It might be a bit harsh, but the ruck pig was being outscored by Shane Mumford for a lot of the game. Considering Grundy had scored 117, 164 and 181 in his last three against the Giants, his 33-point first half was disappointing; especially for those with the captain’s armband on him.

