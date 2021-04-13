Clayton Oliver celebrates Melbourne's win over Geelong in round four on April 11, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

CLAYTON Oliver has put any murmurs of a trade request to bed, committing to Melbourne until the end of 2023.

The star midfielder, who has averaged 32 disposals per game to kick off the season, says his future with the club was never in any doubt, signing the two-year contract extension without hesitation.

"The club's running unbelievable at the moment – 4-0, couldn't be in a better place," Oliver told Melbourne Media.

"I was always going to sign on – I love all the boys here, love the staff, so it was an easy decision."

At just 23 years of age, Oliver's best is still ahead of him, yet he has a record rivalled by few.

Averaging 28 disposals and 15 contested possessions throughout the first 103 games of his career, the former No.4 draft pick hasn't put a foot wrong since debuting in 2016.

And with the Demons sitting second on the ladder with a 4-0 streak to their name, Oliver is enjoying his footy more than ever.

"[There's] a lot of good energy through the group, a lot of positivity," he said.

"Probably in recent years, when the other teams have got a run on against us, we've been a little bit negative, but we've matured as a group and we're handling it a lot better.

"It makes it a lot 'funner' and we're just laughing out there and having fun."

The two-time best and fairest winner joins senior teammates Jack Viney, Jake Lever and Max Gawn in putting pen to paper in the early part of 2021 – a show of faith which excites the club's list manager.

"It is another great sign for our program that a player of Clayton's quality has signed on and I'm sure our members and supporters are excited to see what the next phase of Clayton's career can bring," Tim Lamb told Melbourne Media.

"We are confident he has significant improvement in him and we believe his best football is still to come.

"Since arriving at the club we have seen him develop into one of the premier midfielders in the competition.

"He is a terrific young man who works extremely hard on his game and has a genuine love for his teammates.

"He is totally committed to helping us get to where we ultimately want to go."