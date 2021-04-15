Geelong recruiting manager Stephen Wells during the 2019 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

STEPHEN Wells has stepped down from his position as Geelong list manager and recruiting boss.

Wells has taken time away from the club to work through his future after more than two decades running the list management team with his roles to be assumed by colleagues.

It's understood officials at the Cats believe Wells will return to a working capacity in the club and still form part of the list management team, albeit in a reduced capacity compared to previous years.

Triple premiership defender Andrew Mackie and Cats football operations and compliance manager Simon Murphy will split the role as the club's list manager and be overseen by head of football Simon Lloyd.

And Talent ID manager Troy Selwood and fellow recruiter Liam Woodland will take the lead on the Cats' recruiting.

Wells' future role is still to be fully thrashed out, however it is expected to still include a strong recruiting focus, something he started doing with the club in 1984.

Wells has been responsible for drafting many superstars to Kardinia Park in recent years, including premiership guns Joel Selwood, Jimmy Bartel, Steve Johnson, Corey Enright and Harry Taylor.

His work as the club's list boss has also clinched deals to secure superstars including Patrick Dangerfield, Jeremy Cameron and premiership hero Brad Ottens.

Working under then recruiting manager Bill McMaster, Wells was located in Echuca as a development zone officer across 1984-1985 before joining the coaching panel for the club's under-19 team across 1986-1990.

He continued as assistant football manager from 1991-1994 while assisting in recruiting before taking on the role as recruiting manager for the 1994 NAB AFL Draft.

The Cats' current list management team includes Wells, Mackie, Murphy, Lloyd, coach Chris Scott and Brian Cook, who will finish in his role as chief executive at the end of 2021.

Mackie has held a role within the Cats' football department since retiring as a player at the end of 2017.

Murphy joined the Cats at the end of 2018 after a key role at the AFL in the player movement team working alongside then AFL player movement boss Ken Wood.