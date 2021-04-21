Dustin Martin attempts to tackle Lachie Neale during a qualifying final in 2020.

BRISBANE will host Richmond at the Gabba in a blockbuster rematch of last year's qualifying final on Friday night in round 10.

And, despite its patchy 2-3 start to the season, St Kilda has been rewarded with a Friday night clash against Geelong in round nine.

In the latest fixture release for rounds nine and 10 announced on Thursday, the Saints will get their second primetime slot of the season when they face the Cats at Marvel Stadium.

It comes as the League revealed Thursday night matches, which were played across rounds one-to-five, wouldn't resume until round 13 at the earliest.

Super Saturday is on: Round 9-10 details revealed Head of broadcasting Marcus King explains decisions behind the latest fixture update

Gold Coast tackles Brisbane in the first Q-Clash of the season at Metricon Stadium in the Saturday twilight slot in round nine before Port Adelaide hosts the Western Bulldogs in a mouth-watering match under lights at Adelaide Oval.

The other Saturday night match in that round will pit the 2019 Grand Finalists Richmond and Greater Western Sydney together in their first ever meeting at Marvel Stadium.

Eight days after facing the Cats, the Saints will face another crunch clash at Marvel Stadium against the Western Bulldogs on the Saturday night in round 10.

Collingwood will host Port Adelaide at the MCG in round 10 on Sunday in the 3.20pm fixture before Essendon meets North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in the twilight fixture that same day.

Round nine

Friday, May 14

St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, May 15

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Richmond v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Sunday, May 16

Essendon v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

Round 10

Friday, May 21

Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, May 22

Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

Sunday, May 23

GWS Giants v West Coast at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST