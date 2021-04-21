BRISBANE will host Richmond at the Gabba in a blockbuster rematch of last year's qualifying final on Friday night in round 10.
And, despite its patchy 2-3 start to the season, St Kilda has been rewarded with a Friday night clash against Geelong in round nine.
In the latest fixture release for rounds nine and 10 announced on Thursday, the Saints will get their second primetime slot of the season when they face the Cats at Marvel Stadium.
It comes as the League revealed Thursday night matches, which were played across rounds one-to-five, wouldn't resume until round 13 at the earliest.
Gold Coast tackles Brisbane in the first Q-Clash of the season at Metricon Stadium in the Saturday twilight slot in round nine before Port Adelaide hosts the Western Bulldogs in a mouth-watering match under lights at Adelaide Oval.
The other Saturday night match in that round will pit the 2019 Grand Finalists Richmond and Greater Western Sydney together in their first ever meeting at Marvel Stadium.
Eight days after facing the Cats, the Saints will face another crunch clash at Marvel Stadium against the Western Bulldogs on the Saturday night in round 10.
Collingwood will host Port Adelaide at the MCG in round 10 on Sunday in the 3.20pm fixture before Essendon meets North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in the twilight fixture that same day.
Round nine
Friday, May 14
St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, May 15
Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
Hawthorn v North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
Gold Coast v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Richmond v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
Sunday, May 16
Essendon v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
Round 10
Friday, May 21
Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, May 22
Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
Geelong v Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
Sunday, May 23
GWS Giants v West Coast at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST