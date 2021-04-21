CAN NAT Edwards and Riley Beveridge maintain their lead at the top after round six?
Our tipsters are unanimous in picking the Bulldogs, Lions, Dockers and Power but can't split the Cats and Eagles.
Callum Twomey and Nathan Schmook are tipping Gold Coast to upset Sydney, while only three of the team are picking Melbourne to remain unbeaten.
Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.
Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.
The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - 16 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 32
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 16 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 32
DAISY PEARCE
Western Bulldogs - 28 points
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 31
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs – 32 points
West Coast
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 30
DAMIAN BARRETT
Western Bulldogs - 19 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 30
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs - 37 points
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 30
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs – 24 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 30
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 26 points
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 28
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs – 17 points
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Adelaide
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 28
MITCH CLEARY
Western Bulldogs - 24 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 28
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs – 28 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 27
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Western Bulldogs - 27 points
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Adelaide
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 27
TOTALS
Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Geelong 6-6 West Coast
Gold Coast 2-10 Sydney
Carlton 0-12 Brisbane
Melbourne 3-9 Richmond
Fremantle 12-0 North Melbourne
Hawthorn 8-4 Adelaide
Collingwood 8-4 Essendon
Port Adelaide 12-0 St Kilda