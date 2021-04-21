Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

CAN NAT Edwards and Riley Beveridge maintain their lead at the top after round six?

Our tipsters are unanimous in picking the Bulldogs, Lions, Dockers and Power but can't split the Cats and Eagles.

Callum Twomey and Nathan Schmook are tipping Gold Coast to upset Sydney, while only three of the team are picking Melbourne to remain unbeaten.

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 16 points

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Richmond

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 32

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 16 points

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Richmond

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 32

DAISY PEARCE

Western Bulldogs - 28 points

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 31

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs – 32 points

West Coast

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 30

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - 19 points

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Richmond

Fremantle

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 30

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 37 points

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 30

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs – 24 points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Richmond

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 30

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 26 points

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Richmond

Fremantle

Adelaide

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 28

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – 17 points

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Richmond

Fremantle

Adelaide

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 28

MITCH CLEARY

Western Bulldogs - 24 points

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Richmond

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 28

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 28 points

Geelong

Sydney

Brisbane

Richmond

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 27

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Western Bulldogs - 27 points

West Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Richmond

Fremantle

Adelaide

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 27

TOTALS

Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Western Bulldogs

Geelong 6-6 West Coast

Gold Coast 2-10 Sydney

Carlton 0-12 Brisbane

Melbourne 3-9 Richmond

Fremantle 12-0 North Melbourne

Hawthorn 8-4 Adelaide

Collingwood 8-4 Essendon

Port Adelaide 12-0 St Kilda