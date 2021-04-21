CAN NAT Edwards and Riley Beveridge maintain their lead at the top after round six?

Our tipsters are unanimous in picking the Bulldogs, Lions, Dockers and Power but can't split the Cats and Eagles.

Callum Twomey and Nathan Schmook are tipping Gold Coast to upset Sydney, while only three of the team are picking Melbourne to remain unbeaten.

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 16 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 32

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 16 points
Geelong 
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Hawthorn 
Collingwood 
Port Adelaide 

Last week: 7
Total: 32

DAISY PEARCE

Western Bulldogs - 28 points
West Coast 
Sydney 
Brisbane 
Melbourne
Fremantle
Hawthorn 
Essendon
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 31

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs 32 points
West Coast
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Essendon
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 30

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - 19 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide

Last week:
Total: 30

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 37 points
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle 
Hawthorn
Collingwood 
Port Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 30

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs – 24 points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Port Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 30

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 26 points
West Coast 
Sydney 
Brisbane 
Richmond 
Fremantle
Adelaide
Collingwood
Port Adelaide 

Last week: 6
Total: 28

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – 17 points
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Adelaide
Essendon
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 28

MITCH CLEARY

Western Bulldogs - 24 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Port Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 28

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 28 points
Geelong
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 27

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Western Bulldogs - 27 points
West Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Richmond
Fremantle
Adelaide
Essendon
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 27

TOTALS

Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Geelong 6-6 West Coast
Gold Coast 2-10 Sydney
Carlton 0-12 Brisbane
Melbourne 3-9 Richmond
Fremantle 12-0 North Melbourne
Hawthorn 8-4 Adelaide
Collingwood 8-4 Essendon
Port Adelaide 12-0 St Kilda

