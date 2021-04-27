Gold Coast's Ben King in action against Sydney in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has every right to be pleased with Ben King's progress.

Although the 20-year-old has, at times, been inconsistent early in his career, his five goals against Sydney on Saturday perfectly encapsulated his prodigious ability as a key forward.

King is 202cm, marks the ball overhead and has good speed to beat his opponent on the lead, as he did against Swans opponent Lewis Melican.

"He's still learning the game and the exciting thing is he's got so much to add to his game," Gold Coast football manager Jon Haines said following a light training session on Tuesday morning.

"We see enormous growth in front of him."

King monsters the Swans in dominant performance Ben King too strong up forward and breaks his own record with five goals in a game

That's of little surprise, as the No.6 pick from the 2018 NAB AFL Draft was touted to have a long and prosperous career.

But his output to date might surprise some.

King has kicked 60 goals from his 37 games and is well advanced on some of the competition's best goalkickers at the same stage.

A quick comparison with Tom Lynch, Josh Kennedy, Jack Riewoldt and Tom Hawkins – all forwards slightly different, but with similar traits – shows King is faring well.

None of that decorated quartet had kicked even 50 goals through the same number of games, with Hawkins (47) the closest.

Geelong's Tom Hawkins kicks for goal against Carlton in round 19, 2009 - his 37th game. Picture: AFL Photos

Lynch, the previous great forward hope at Metricon Stadium, was far and away the best contested mark, hauling in 66, with Hawkins (46) and King (36) trailing.

And for marks inside 50, it was Hawkins (84) playing in the dominant Geelong premiership era streeting the field, although King's number of 73 stacks up well in a team that has struggled since his debut.

"As a key forward, my main focuses are my marking first and foremost, and also my goalkicking and ability to finish," King said.

He will get another chance to impress against Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday, followed by a date with his twin brother Max and St Kilda at home the following week.

"I've always got that marked on the calendar," King said.

"I've played against Max once. It's going to be really special to hopefully play against him again. Can't wait."