An injured Lachie Neale limps off the field and (inset) a bruised Mitch Robinson. Picture: AFL Media

BRISBANE is bruised but not battered and is raring to go for Saturday night's heavyweight battle against Port Adelaide at the Gabba, says coach Chris Fagan.

Already missing Lachie Neale (ankle) and Darcy Gardiner (concussion) from the team that bravely beat Carlton last Saturday night, Fagan confirmed midfielder Jarrod Berry would also not rejoin the Lions' outfit as he battled a groin problem.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lions pair go down in first quarter Darcy Gardiner has been subbed out early with concussion while Lachie Neale suffered a potential ankle injury, both in the opening term

Meanwhile, the Power have their own concerns after veteran Travis Boak was ruled out of the match with a minor quad injury.

The injury list is growing for Brisbane, but Fagan showed the hint of an excited smirk when asked how the uncertainty was affecting his 3-3 team.

"I actually think it's good for us," he said.

"We've had a couple of years where we haven't had a lot of injury, had really strong, consistent form and haven't had to change our team a great deal.

"What's happening now is other players are getting an opportunity and we need to build our depth and you only really find out about players if they get a chance to play AFL.

"I see this period of time as one where we can build that depth and discover some more players that can help us in what we want to do down the track."

Fagan said Rhys Mathieson was the likely replacement for Neale, praising the tough onballer for his "amazing" attitude after playing just one senior match since 2019 despite terrific form at the lower level.

Mitch Robinson got through Thursday's main training fine after his right eye required a plethora of stitches following a heavy clash with Harry McKay.

Dan McStay was also opened up against the Blues, while Ryan Lester copped a huge knee in the back while dropping back to take a mark.

"We're not battered," Fagan said.

"Everybody's fine. They're all superficial injuries.

"We were battered on Saturday night in the game and we were a bit sore the next day, but we've recovered well.

"We're ready to go again. We don't feel like we're just hanging in because we've had a couple of hard weeks. We're fit and ready to go.

"Port Adelaide are arguably the most in-form team in the competition.

"They're an incredibly well-rounded side.

"They're good at contested ball, they move the ball well, they defend well.

"They're experienced. You've got to be on your game to beat them. We think we have the capacity to do that, but we have to play very well."