BOTH sides will have something to prove when reigning premiers Richmond and the undefeated Western Bulldogs do battle at the MCG on Friday night.

Richmond's premiership defence is off to a rocky start, with the Tigers sitting seventh on the ladder with a 3-3 record.

The Tigers may be licking their wounds after a drubbing at the hands of Melbourne last week, but the Bulldogs won't be resting on their laurels.

The Dogs are sitting pretty at the top of the ladder, starting the 2021 season 6-0.

Richmond is facing an undefeated team for the second straight week, a prospect made even more daunting with superstar Dustin Martin ruled out due to injury.

Richmond will be without three-time Norm Smith medallist Martin due to a concussion he sustained in last week's game, while Kane Lambert will also miss through a calf injury.

Former No.20 pick Riley Collier-Dawkins will make his long-awaited AFL debut for the Tigers after being drafted in 2018.

Injuries to Josh Dunkley, Tim English, Lin Jong and Laitham Vandermeer forced four changes for the Dogs, with former Demon Mitch Hannan making his Bulldogs debut.

Josh Schache, Patrick Lipinski and Rhylee West have also been named in the Dogs' side.

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Patrick Naish

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil