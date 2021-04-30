KARL Amon was free to a new club at the end of 2018.

In the same trade period Port Adelaide farewelled Jared Polec and moved Chad Wingard, Jasper Pittard and Jack Hombsch under contract, the then 42-game wingman was waiting for the phone to ring.

"2018 wasn't the best year for me, I think I only played six games and wasn't really in form and had a few injuries (concussion and knee) in that year," Amon told AFL.com.au this week.

A big hit from West Coast's Nic Naitanui in round seven, 2018, forced Amon out of the side with concussion, only to break back in for two games late in the year before succumbing to a knee injury.

"At the end of that year, with a year to go on my contract, (coach) Ken (Hinkley) and I had some really good honest conversations. That's what Ken does really well, he's a real people person and gets to know you and your situation.

"We came to the conclusion that if there was an opportunity to go home back to Melbourne that we'd both look at it. At the end of the day it was an open look and I think if an opportunity arose back in Melbourne, I probably would've taken it and gone home."

Interest from Melbourne at season's end came and went, and while Carlton, Hawthorn and St Kilda had a look, Amon remained at Alberton to see out the final year of his contract for 2019. The next port of call was winning a spot in the round one side.

"Thankfully nothing eventuated and I find myself here," he said.

"I really saw there was a spot to be taken and for myself to put my best foot forward and have a strong pre-season. To be honest, coming into round one (2019), I still didn't think I was going to play and ended up getting the nod and just went from there."

Only a knee injury in early 2019 has kept him out of Hinkley's best side since, now owning a spot on the wing that came with a fresh contract extension to 2022.

42 games on from being shopped around, the 25-year-old finds himself as one of the leading wingmen in the competition and in All-Australian contention for 2021.

Karl Amon shows his speed against Richmond, round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Oakleigh Chargers product is averaging a career-best 24.3 disposals a game, thanks largely to a career-high 34 disposals last weekend against St Kilda.

His 20.3 uncontested possessions also have him ranked No.5 in the competition behind guns Jack Macrae, Tom Mitchell, Zach Merrett and Mitch Duncan.

And it could've been a different story if not for the departures of Wingard, Polec and Pittard.

"There was a spot on the wing to take and I've felt like I've taken that spot in the last couple of years and just grown into that position," Amon said. "I guess in the last six months I have tried to develop my game and get inside a little bit more and use my strengths, which is my running."

Away from footy, Amon's photography passion has taken a slightly backward seat with reduced international travel. He did, however, escape to the Barossa Valley last weekend for a photo shoot for captain Tom Jonas and former teammate Brad Ebert's wine brand 'Hi Diddle'.

A recent house renovation left Amon wanting more, with future study in landscape architecture, design or drafting on the cards.

"My old man's a builder and I've always had that around my life, and growing up through school I wanted to be a landscape architect," he said.

"I've always had that passion in that field with outdoor areas or interior design. I've got one in Adelaide and that was my first renovation which I really enjoyed, so that's something passion-wise, I'll look to do another one in the near future."

This weekend he returns to the Gabba for career game No.85, hoping for a change of fortune from his debut at the same venue on a night he received his jumper from former Power player Che Cockatoo-Collins and came on as a sub in a heavy defeat.