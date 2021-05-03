BRISBANE gun Hugh McCluggage and Port Adelaide midfield bull Ollie Wines have moved into a share of second place in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.
The pair are tied with Melbourne captain Max Gawn on 34 votes after round seven, still trailing early leader David Mundy from Fremantle on 38.
Six players gained the maximum 10 votes from the coaches this weekend, including Carlton star Sam Walsh - who has polled in every round bar one - Melbourne's six-goal hero Bayley Fritsch and rejuvenated Swans ruckman Tom Hickey.
Check out who polled in round seven from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.
Richmond v Western Bulldogs
10 Shai Bolton (RICH)
7 Tom J Lynch (RICH)
5 Nathan Broad (RICH)
4 Bachar Houli (RICH)
2 Noah Balta (RICH)
1 Trent Cotchin (RICH)
1 Bailey Dale (WB)
Collingwood v Gold Coast
9 Touk Miller (GCFC)
8 Hugh Greenwood (GCFC)
5 Josh Corbett (GCFC)
4 Brandon Ellis (GCFC)
2 Sam Collins (GCFC)
2 Brody Mihocek (COLL)
Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney
9 Tim Taranto (GWS)
6 Sam Taylor (GWS)
6 Jacob Hopper (GWS)
5 Josh Kelly (GWS)
3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
1 Shane Mumford (GWS)
St Kilda v Hawthorn
10 Zak Jones (STK)
7 Bradley Hill (STK)
6 Jack Sinclair (STK)
3 Sebastian Ross (STK)
3 Brad Crouch (STK)
1 Hunter Clark (STK)
Brisbane v Port Adelaide
9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
9 Harris Andrews (BL)
5 Charlie Cameron (BL)
3 Ollie Wines (PORT)
2 Grant Birchall (BL)
1 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
1 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)
Sydney v Geelong
10 Tom Hickey (SYD)
6 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
4 Jack Henry (GEEL)
3 Oliver Florent (SYD)
3 Tom McCartin (SYD)
2 Gary Rohan (GEEL)
1 Hayden McLean (SYD)
1 Joel Selwood (GEEL)
North Melbourne v Melbourne
10 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)
8 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)
3 Aaron Hall (NMFC)
3 Christian Salem (MELB)
3 Christian Petracca (MELB)
2 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
1 Luke Jackson (MELB)
Essendon v Carlton
10 Sam Walsh (CARL)
8 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
5 Jake Stringer (ESS)
3 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
2 Cale Hooker (ESS)
1 Archie Perkins (ESS)
1 Adam Saad (CARL)
West Coast v Fremantle
10 Tim Kelly (WCE)
8 Andrew Gaff (WCE)
3 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
3 Dom Sheed (WCE)
3 Jack Darling (WCE)
2 Josh Rotham (WCE)
1 Jamaine Jones (WCE)
LEADERBOARD
38 David Mundy FRE
34 Max Gawn MELB
34 Hugh McCluggage BL
34 Ollie Wines PORT
33 Jack Macrae WB
31 Christian Salem MELB
31 Sam Walsh CARL
28 Touk Miller GCFC
28 Christian Petracca MELB
28 Taylor Walker ADEL
26 Clayton Oliver MELB
24 Tom Hickey SYD
24 Jaeger O'Meara HAW
23 Toby Greene GWS
23 Jacob Hopper GWS
23 Dustin Martin RICH
22 Marcus Bontempelli WB
22 Mitch Duncan GEEL
22 Tim Kelly WCE
22 Adam Treloar WB