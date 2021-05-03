Carlton's Sam Walsh is tackled by Essendon's Zach Merrett in the round seven clash on May 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE gun Hugh McCluggage and Port Adelaide midfield bull Ollie Wines have moved into a share of second place in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.

The pair are tied with Melbourne captain Max Gawn on 34 votes after round seven, still trailing early leader David Mundy from Fremantle on 38.

Six players gained the maximum 10 votes from the coaches this weekend, including Carlton star Sam Walsh - who has polled in every round bar one - Melbourne's six-goal hero Bayley Fritsch and rejuvenated Swans ruckman Tom Hickey.

Check out who polled in round seven from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.

Richmond v Western Bulldogs

10 Shai Bolton (RICH)

7 Tom J Lynch (RICH)

5 Nathan Broad (RICH)

4 Bachar Houli (RICH)

2 Noah Balta (RICH)

1 Trent Cotchin (RICH)

1 Bailey Dale (WB)

Collingwood v Gold Coast

9 Touk Miller (GCFC)

8 Hugh Greenwood (GCFC)

5 Josh Corbett (GCFC)

4 Brandon Ellis (GCFC)

2 Sam Collins (GCFC)

2 Brody Mihocek (COLL)

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

9 Tim Taranto (GWS)

6 Sam Taylor (GWS)

6 Jacob Hopper (GWS)

5 Josh Kelly (GWS)

3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

1 Shane Mumford (GWS)

St Kilda v Hawthorn

10 Zak Jones (STK)

7 Bradley Hill (STK)

6 Jack Sinclair (STK)

3 Sebastian Ross (STK)

3 Brad Crouch (STK)

1 Hunter Clark (STK)

Brisbane v Port Adelaide

9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

9 Harris Andrews (BL)

5 Charlie Cameron (BL)

3 Ollie Wines (PORT)

2 Grant Birchall (BL)

1 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

1 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)

Sydney v Geelong

10 Tom Hickey (SYD)

6 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

4 Jack Henry (GEEL)

3 Oliver Florent (SYD)

3 Tom McCartin (SYD)

2 Gary Rohan (GEEL)

1 Hayden McLean (SYD)

1 Joel Selwood (GEEL)

North Melbourne v Melbourne

10 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)

8 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)

3 Aaron Hall (NMFC)

3 Christian Salem (MELB)

3 Christian Petracca (MELB)

2 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

1 Luke Jackson (MELB)

Essendon v Carlton

10 Sam Walsh (CARL)

8 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

5 Jake Stringer (ESS)

3 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

2 Cale Hooker (ESS)

1 Archie Perkins (ESS)

1 Adam Saad (CARL)

West Coast v Fremantle

10 Tim Kelly (WCE)

8 Andrew Gaff (WCE)

3 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

3 Dom Sheed (WCE)

3 Jack Darling (WCE)

2 Josh Rotham (WCE)

1 Jamaine Jones (WCE)

LEADERBOARD

38 David Mundy FRE

34 Max Gawn MELB

34 Hugh McCluggage BL

34 Ollie Wines PORT

33 Jack Macrae WB

31 Christian Salem MELB

31 Sam Walsh CARL

28 Touk Miller GCFC

28 Christian Petracca MELB

28 Taylor Walker ADEL

26 Clayton Oliver MELB

24 Tom Hickey SYD

24 Jaeger O'Meara HAW

23 Toby Greene GWS

23 Jacob Hopper GWS

23 Dustin Martin RICH

22 Marcus Bontempelli WB

22 Mitch Duncan GEEL

22 Tim Kelly WCE

22 Adam Treloar WB