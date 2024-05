St Kilda and Collingwood players gather in the centre of the MCG ahead of their game in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- All 18 AFL clubs unite against gender-based violence

- Nat says it's 'a step forward' in encouraging these conversations

- Showdown 55 preview: Can the Crows shock the Power?

- QClash closes out the unofficial rivalry round, there's no love lost

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.