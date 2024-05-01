IT WAS a solid week of tipping for most of our experts, with Damian Barrett maintaining a two-point buffer over Kane Cornes at the top of the leaderboard.
Barrett is one of just two tipsters to pick Adelaide to win the Showdown on Thursday night, and he's also picking Sydney to beat crosstown rival GWS in the local derby.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
Essendon hero Matthew Lloyd is the only expert to pick Gold Coast in the QClash this week and continue Brisbane's early-season struggles, while Carlton is widely tipped to overpower Collingwood in a huge Friday night clash.
*Note we have counted the Anzac Day draw between Essendon and Collingwood as a correct tip
Check out all the R8 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Adelaide - nine points
Carlton
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 48
KANE CORNES
Port Adelaide - 17 points
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 46
SARAH BLACK
Port Adelaide – 10 points
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 45
SARAH OLLE
Port Adelaide - 24 points
Carlton
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 9
Total: 45
CALLUM TWOMEY
Port Adelaide - 22 points
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 45
MICHAEL WHITING
Port Adelaide - 12 points
Carlton
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 45
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Port Adelaide - two points
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
West Coast
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 8
Total: 43
NAT EDWARDS
Port Adelaide - seven points
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 42
MATTHEW LLOYD
Port Adelaide - 15 points
Carlton
Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 42
JOSH GABELICH
Adelaide - four points
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 41
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Port Adelaide - 18 points
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 40
TOTALS
Adelaide 2-9 Port Adelaide
Carlton 11-0 Collingwood
Sydney 4-7 Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda 11-0 North Melbourne
Melbourne 2-9 Geelong
West Coast 1-10 Essendon
Richmond 0-11 Fremantle
Western Bulldogs 11-0 Hawthorn
Brisbane 10-1 Gold Coast