Our footy experts have made the call on round eight

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

IT WAS a solid week of tipping for most of our experts, with Damian Barrett maintaining a two-point buffer over Kane Cornes at the top of the leaderboard.

Barrett is one of just two tipsters to pick Adelaide to win the Showdown on Thursday night, and he's also picking Sydney to beat crosstown rival GWS in the local derby.

>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW

Essendon hero Matthew Lloyd is the only expert to pick Gold Coast in the QClash this week and continue Brisbane's early-season struggles, while Carlton is widely tipped to overpower Collingwood in a huge Friday night clash.

*Note we have counted the Anzac Day draw between Essendon and Collingwood as a correct tip

Check out all the R8 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Adelaide - nine points

Carlton

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 48

KANE CORNES

Port Adelaide - 17 points

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 46

SARAH BLACK

Port Adelaide – 10 points

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 45

SARAH OLLE

Port Adelaide - 24 points

Carlton

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 9

Total: 45

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - 22 points

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 45

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide - 12 points

Carlton

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 45

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - two points

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

West Coast

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 8

Total: 43

NAT EDWARDS

Port Adelaide - seven points

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 42

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide - 15 points

Carlton

Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 42

JOSH GABELICH

Adelaide - four points

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 41

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Port Adelaide - 18 points

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 40

TOTALS

Adelaide 2-9 Port Adelaide

Carlton 11-0 Collingwood

Sydney 4-7 Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda 11-0 North Melbourne

Melbourne 2-9 Geelong

West Coast 1-10 Essendon

Richmond 0-11 Fremantle

Western Bulldogs 11-0 Hawthorn

Brisbane 10-1 Gold Coast