Jeremy Finlayson, Brodie Smith, Connor Rozee. Pictures: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has overlooked Jeremy Finlayson for Thursday night's Showdown against Adelaide, while the Crows have boosted its defence for the monster clash at Adelaide Oval.

Jordon Butts and Brodie Smith have been recalled by the Crows alongside debutant Daniel Curtin, the No.8 pick in the 2023 draft, whose first AFL game was confirmed on Tuesday.

Will Hamill and James Borlase have been dropped, while Luke Pedlar is out with a shoulder injury.

The Power has made just two forced changes, with Aliir Aliir (concussion) and Sam Powell-Pepper (knee) both out.

Ryan Burton and Jed McEntee have come in to replace them, while skipper Connor Rozee has been named despite suffering a hamstring injury last Friday night.

But Port has found no room for Finlayson, who is available again after serving a three-match ban for making a homophobic slur towards an Essendon player in round four.

The 28-year-old played the first four games of the year and, before his ban, had not missed a match since round two last season.

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: D.Curtin, J.Butts, B.Smith

Out: W.Hamill (omitted), J.Borlase (omitted), L.Pedlar (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Ned McHenry

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Burton, J.McEntee

Out: A.Aliir (concussion), S.Powell-Pepper (knee)

Last week's sub: Jackson Mead