LAST week's tough round broke the deadlock at the top with Riley Beveridge shooting clear on the back of five winners.

This week looks relatively straightforward, although that hasn't stopped Nathan Schmook (North Melbourne) and Andrew Krakouer (Sydney) going for some big upsets.

And our tipsters can't be split on Gold Coast and St Kilda.

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 19 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 43

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - eight points

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 42

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond – 14 points

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 41

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 12 points

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 41

KANE CORNES

Geelong - nine points

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 41

MITCH CLEARY

Richmond - eight points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 40

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond - 15 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 40

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 30 points

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 39

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 21 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 38

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – 16 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 36

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond - 14 points

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 36

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Richmond - 27 points

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Collingwood

Sydney

Port Adelaide

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 36

TOTALS

Richmond 10-2 Geelong

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Essendon

Gold Coast 6-6 St Kilda

North Melbourne 1-11 Collingwood

Melbourne 11-1 Sydney

Port Adelaide 12-0 Adelaide

Hawthorn 0-12 West Coast

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Carlton

Fremantle 0-12 Brisbane