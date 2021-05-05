LAST week's tough round broke the deadlock at the top with Riley Beveridge shooting clear on the back of five winners. 

This week looks relatively straightforward, although that hasn't stopped Nathan Schmook (North Melbourne) and Andrew Krakouer (Sydney) going for some big upsets. 

And our tipsters can't be split on Gold Coast and St Kilda. 

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond - 19 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 43

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - eight points
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 42

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond – 14 points
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Collingwood 
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs 
Brisbane

Last week: 3
Total: 41

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 12 points
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 3
Total: 41

KANE CORNES

Geelong - nine points
Greater Western Sydney 
Gold Coast 
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 41

MITCH CLEARY

Richmond - eight points 
Greater Western Sydney 
St Kilda
Collingwood
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane 

Last week: 6
Total: 40

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond - 15 points 
Greater Western Sydney 
St Kilda
North Melbourne 
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane 

Last week: 3
Total: 40

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 30 points
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 39

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 21 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane 

Last week: 3
Total: 38

SARAH BLACK

Richmond – 16 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 3
Total: 36

MATTHEW LLOYD

Richmond - 14 points
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast 
Collingwood
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide 
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 36

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Richmond - 27 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood 
Sydney
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 36

TOTALS

Richmond 10-2 Geelong
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Essendon
Gold Coast 6-6 St Kilda
North Melbourne 1-11 Collingwood
Melbourne 11-1 Sydney
Port Adelaide 12-0 Adelaide
Hawthorn 0-12 West Coast
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Carlton
Fremantle 0-12 Brisbane

