LAST week's tough round broke the deadlock at the top with Riley Beveridge shooting clear on the back of five winners.
This week looks relatively straightforward, although that hasn't stopped Nathan Schmook (North Melbourne) and Andrew Krakouer (Sydney) going for some big upsets.
And our tipsters can't be split on Gold Coast and St Kilda.
Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.
Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.
The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Richmond - 19 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 43
NAT EDWARDS
Richmond - eight points
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 42
DAISY PEARCE
Richmond – 14 points
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 41
CALLUM TWOMEY
Richmond - 12 points
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 41
KANE CORNES
Geelong - nine points
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 41
MITCH CLEARY
Richmond - eight points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 40
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Richmond - 15 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 40
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond – 30 points
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 39
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 21 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 38
SARAH BLACK
Richmond – 16 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 36
MATTHEW LLOYD
Richmond - 14 points
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Collingwood
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 36
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Richmond - 27 points
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Collingwood
Sydney
Port Adelaide
West Coast
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 36
TOTALS
Richmond 10-2 Geelong
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Essendon
Gold Coast 6-6 St Kilda
North Melbourne 1-11 Collingwood
Melbourne 11-1 Sydney
Port Adelaide 12-0 Adelaide
Hawthorn 0-12 West Coast
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Carlton
Fremantle 0-12 Brisbane