AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the fallout from another dramatic round of football.

Nat and Damo discuss what looms as a huge test case for the AFL as Collingwood seeks clarity over the concussion protocols. The Pies want Nathan Murphy and Jordan Roughead to be available in round nine after the pair were subbed out of Saturday's game with concussion.

Damo and Nat also put the spotlight on Scott Lycett and that "awful tackle" which sees him on a date with the Tribunal.

Richmond's uphill battle to make the top four is also on the menu, as is Carlton's inability to get the job done, Sydney's performance against the Demons, and there's heaps more.

In this episode ...

0:27 – Collingwood's plan to request exemption from the concussion protocol

1:47 – Damo's verdict

3:00 – Nat on "head knocks" v actual concussion

5:43 – Port Adelaide's win over the Crows is unpacked

7:13 – Scott Lycett dangerous tackle

8:33 – Is the top eight set?

9:21 – The challenges facing Richmond

10:15 – The sides outside the top eigh still in contention

11:04 – Richmond's uphill battle to make the top four

12:16 – The clubs that now have a line through them