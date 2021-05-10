ESSENDON'S boom midfield recruit Jye Caldwell is facing surgery on a significant hamstring injury and explosive forward Jake Stringer could to miss up to a month after his own hamstring strain.

Former Giant Caldwell was well on the way in his rehab from an existing hamstring injury. It is unclear if the latest injury is on the same leg.

The 20-year-old has managed just two games for the Bombers since crossing from GWS in the off-season and if surgery is required on the high-grade hamstring strain, he is likely to miss the majority of the remainder of the season.

"Jye was tracking well in his recovery and was looking to be available again for selection in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, at the end of a training session late last week, he suffered a high-grade hamstring strain," footy manager Josh Mahoney said.

"Given the position of the strain in his hamstring and the previous injury he sustained earlier in the season, the club will take a conservative approach with his recovery which may involve surgery, and as such we will delay putting a timeframe on his availability.

"It’s disappointing for Jye who has settled in so well at the club since arriving last year, but he is an important and long-term player for Essendon, and we will fully support him in his recovery."

Essendon's Jake Stringer in action against GWS in round eight, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Stringer was subbed out of the nail-biting loss to GWS, with scans subsequently confirming a hamstring injury.

He is expected to miss three or four weeks.

Other senior players currently on the Bombers' injury list include long-termers Dylan Shiel (knee) and Michael Hurley (illness) and medium-termers Dylan Clarke and Sam Draper (both ankle injuries).

Essendon play Fremantle on Sunday at Marvel Stadium.