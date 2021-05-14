CHRISTIAN Petracca's monster seven-year extension last week propelled him to the biggest contract at Melbourne.

But where does Toby Greene's new deal to 2026 have him placed at Greater Western Sydney?

Mitch Cleary looks at your club's longest current contract.

ADELAIDE

Longest deal: Rory Laird (2026)

The 2018 best and fairest turned his back on free agency in March to sign a five-year deal. Now a two-time All-Australian, Laird will be 32 in the final season of his deal.

Next in line: Reilly O'Brien, Wayne Milera (2025), Brodie Smith, Lachie Sholl (2024)

Adelaide's Rory Laird handballs against Fremantle in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE

Longest deals: Harris Andrews and Charlie Cameron (2025)

Already holding a deal until the end of 2021, vice-captain Andrews extended his stay in September last year. Fellow All-Australian Cameron committed two months earlier for the same length.

Next in line: Zac Bailey, Jarrod Berry, Hugh McCluggage, Oscar McInerney, Brandon Starcevich (2024)

Charlie Cameron revs up the bike against Fremantle in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON

Longest deal: Zac Williams (2026)

The 26-year-old is eight rounds into the mega six-year deal (at more than $800,000 per season) he signed when departing Greater Western Sydney as a free agent last year. He will turn 32 in the final season of the agreement.

Next in line: Adam Saad, Jacob Weitering (2025), Jack Martin (2024)

Zac Williams shows his disappointment after Carlton's loss to Port Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD

Longest deal: Brodie Grundy (2027)

Heading into a year where he was set to become a restricted free agent, the dual All-Australian signed a whopping seven-year deal valued at around $1 million per season in January 2020. New Pies president Mark Korda admitted to Nine last month that the Pies would've preferred to sign the South Australian for "four or five years" but that the market dictated a longer term.

Next in line: Taylor Adams (2024), Jack Crisp, Brody Mihocek (2023)

Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy at training in May, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON

Longest deal: Dylan Shiel (2025)

Shiel inked a huge seven-year deal when crossing from Greater Western Sydney at the end of 2018. Now into its third season, the contract will see the 28-year-old turn 32 in the final year.

Next in line: Jye Caldwell, Jordan Ridley (2024), Sam Draper, Devon Smith, Peter Wright (2023)

Essendon's Dylan Shiel celebrates a goal against Hawthorn in round one. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE

Longest deal: Andrew Brayshaw (2025)

Seen by many as the captain-in-waiting, it was a no-brainer for Brayshaw to add four years to his 2021 deal in December. The Dockers are hoping to add his close mate Adam Cerra to the same timeline with a four-year offer currently in front of the gun midfielder.

Next in line: Heath Chapman, Matt Taberner (2024), Michael Frederick, Nat Fyfe, Joel Hamling, Liam Henry, Rory Lobb, Luke Ryan, Caleb Serong, Hayden Young (2023)

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates a goal with Lachie Schultz. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG

Longest deal: Jeremy Cameron (2025)

Forced to complete a trade for the restricted free agent, the Cats handed Cameron a five-year deal with a trigger for a sixth at the end of 2020. The 2019 Coleman medallist is on roughly $900,000 per season.

Next in line: Patrick Dangerfield, Mitch Duncan, Jack Henry, Tom Stewart (2024)

Geelong's Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during the Cats' win over Richmond in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD COAST

Longest deal: Rory Atkins, Charlie Ballard, Wil Powell (2025)

Atkins committed to a four-year deal when arriving as an unrestricted free agent last year, while Powell and Ballard – key members of the future of the Suns – recently inked long-term extensions.

Next in line: Jack Bowes, Brandon Ellis, David Swallow, Jarrod Witts (2024)

Gold Coast's Wil Powell in action against St Kilda in round eight, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Longest deal: Lachie Whitfield (2027)

Due to come out of contract at the end of 2020, Whitfield signed a whopping seven-year extension on top of his existing deal until the end of 2027 in December 2019. Fellow midfielder Josh Kelly is poised to come out of contract this year but has an option of an eight-year trigger that would take him to the end of 2028.

Next in line: Stephen Coniglio, Toby Greene (2026), Nick Haynes (2024)

Giant Lachie Whitfield in action against the Crows in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN

Longest deal: Luke Breust, Will Day, Jarman Impey, Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O'Meara, Chad Wingard, James Worpel (2023)

The Hawks are the only side in the competition without a player contracted beyond 2023, giving them super flexibility in their rebuild. The retirements of Jon Patton and Tom Scully will hand the Hawks up to $1 milllion extra spending money that what they'd been planning for.

Jaeger O'Meara was one of Hawthorn's best in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE

Longest deal: Christian Petracca (2029)

The fresh seven-year extension – on top of his deal for 2022 – gives the midfield gun the biggest contract in the competition. Now 25, Petracca will turn 33 on the eve of the final season of his new deal.

Next in line: Christian Salem (2026), Max Gawn, Jack Viney (2025), Ben Brown, James Harmes, Ed Langdon, Jake Lever, Adam Tomlinson (2024)

Melbourne's Christian Petracca in action against Richmond in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH MELBOURNE

Longest deal: Luke McDonald (2026)

The reigning best and fairest was rewarded with a new five-year deal on the eve of the 2021 season before he became eligible as a free agent. It's since been a frustrating year with McDonald tearing a pectoral muscle in round four, in his first game back from a groin injury.

Next in line: Aidan Corr, Jaidyn Stephenson (2025), Nick Larkey (2024)

North Melbourne's Luke McDonald handballs against West Coast in round 18, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE

Longest deal: Ollie Wines (2026)

Already with a deal until the end of 2022, Wines added four years on top in November last year. It will see the vice-captain remain at Alberton until he's 32 and help the Power with the salary cap room to target players and re-sign young guns in coming years.

Next in line: Aliir Aliir (2024)

Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines in action against St Kilda in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND

Longest deal: Nick Vlastuin (2026)

The incredibly consistent defender turned his back on impending free agency to win a five-year deal earlier this year. Could he be captain before his new deal expires?

Next in line: Tom Lynch (2025), Dustin Martin, Dion Prestia (2024)

Richmond defender Nick Vlastuin. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ST KILDA

Longest deal: Brad Crouch, Bradley Hill (2025)

The Saints' recent recruiting drive meant they offered Crouch (five years) and Hill (six) long-term deals to move to Moorabbin to boost their midfield stocks.

Next in line: Dougal Howard, Tim Membrey (2024)

Saint Bradley Hill in action against Melbourne in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY

Longest deal: Nick Blakey, Will Hayward, James Rowbottom (2024)

Rowbottom and Blakey penned new deals last month that will keep them tied to the Swans until the end of 2024, joining the commitment Hayward made in 2019.

Next in line: Lewis Melican, Tom Hickey, Tom Papley, Chad Warner (2023)

Nick Blakey in action against Essendon in round four. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST COAST

Longest deal: Jack Darling, Dom Sheed, Tim Kelly (2025)

Kelly arrived on a six-year deal at the start of 2020, while Darling earned a five-year extension on top of his deal for 2020 in July 2019. Sheed recently extended for four more seasons in a deal that includes a trigger for a fifth year.

Next in line: Andrew Gaff, Liam Ryan (2024)

Tim Kelly of the Eagles handpasses the ball during round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Longest deal: Adam Treloar (2025)

Landed at Whitten Oval last year from Collingwood on a five-year deal that the Pies agreed to pay a portion of for its duration. Having previously moved from Greater Western Sydney, Treloar's deal to 2025 was extended out at the Pies during 2019.

Next in line: Lachie Hunter, Aaron Naughton (2024), Josh Bruce, Hayden Crozier, Laitham Vandermeer, Bailey Williams (2023)