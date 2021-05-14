DO YOU need a rookie for round nine? Well … you're in luck.

We have plenty of options starting with Collingwood's Tom Wilson (FWD, $170,000) after he posted 120 and 98 in the VFL. Adelaide has announced it will play Ronin O'Connor (MID, $170,000) this Sunday. O'Connor is an inside bull who has averaged 89 in the SANFL over the past three weeks. Of all the rookies named this weekend, these are the pick of the bunch.

Kieren Briggs (DEF/FWD, $170,000) makes his long-awaited debut as he looks to partner up with Matt Flynn in the ruck department as the Giants take on Richmond on Saturday night. Briggs has averaged 91 in the VFL this year and although his numbers are enticing, his job security is a concern as he is now in the weekly mix with Shane Mumford and Flynn.

Gold Coast will unleash Malcolm Rosas (FWD, $170,000) who is an exciting forward but won't set the Fantasy scoring on fire with 62, 90 and 43 in the VFL this year. Hugo Ralphsmith (MID/FWD, $170,000) has been called upon to help with Richmond's growing injury list. He scored 16 and 53 in his VFL appearances this year and just like Rosas, he won't be hitting anything Fantasy worthy this weekend.

Yet to be named

Essendon v Fremantle

Melbourne v Carlton

West Coast v Adelaide

NOTE: These teams will be announced Saturday at 6:20pm AEDT.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Most traded in

Aaron Hall (DEF/FWD, $633,000) – 6.4k

– 6.4k James Harmes (DEF, $515,000) – 5.7k

– 5.7k Riley Collier-Dawkins (MID, $232,000) – 4.8k

– 4.8k Ryan Byrnes (MID, $240,000) – 4.5k

– 4.5k Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $683,000) – 4.1k

Most traded out

Jaidyn Stephenson (MID/FWD, $591,000) – 13.6k

– 13.6k Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $460,000) – 8.1k

– 8.1k Taylor Walker (FWD, $547,000) – 4.5k

– 4.5k Matt Flynn (RUC, $394,000) – 3.1k

– 3.1k Braeden Campbell (MID/FWD, $379,000) – 2.8k

Early-week issues

It all started on Monday when the news dropped about injuries to popular Fantasy selections, Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $652,000) and Jaidyn Stephenson (MID/FWD, $591,000). Both players must be traded, and here are the best options moving forward.

In the midfield, Rory Sloane (MID, $648,000) returned from injury last week in style with 113 and if you have a little more money in your bank, then Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $683,000) should also be considered. He has scored 105 and 121 in the past two weeks due to a significant role change at the Giants.

Aaron Hall (DEF/FWD, $633,000) backed up his 143 from round seven with a huge 133 and is still reasonably cheap. He carries a breakeven of 38 and currently has one of the greatest Fantasy-friendly roles of 2021.

Finally, with some crafty dual position movement, you could secure the services of James Harmes (DEF, $515,000). He scored 100 last week and finds himself back in the Melbourne midfielder where he averaged 94 in 2019.

Best captains to come

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks from the games to come for you to consider.

No. 1 – Mitch Duncan v St Kilda

Duncan is running hot at the moment, averaging more than anyone over the past three weeks. Coming off 135, Duncan meets a team who ranks as the second-easiest for midfielders to score against. He had 110 and 122 against the Saints in his past two games and is a superb option on Friday night.

No. 2 – Jack Macrae v Port Adelaide

Port Adelaide can be tricky. However, in the past Macrae hasn't struggled against them with previous scores of 133, 135 and 112. He loves playing in Adelaide where he has averaged 130 in his past four games.

No. 3 – Jake Lloyd v Collingwood

We say it every week … Collingwood give up so many points to defenders it's not funny. Lloyd would have circled this match-up on his calendar and should have a massive day out just like he did last year when he scored 125 against them.

No. 4 – Zach Merrett v Fremantle

Merrett is as reliable as they come, averaging 119 in his past three games. In his past eight games against the Dockers, Merrett has scored 120+ on five occasions.

No. 5 – Brodie Grundy v Sydney

Sydney ranks as the hardest team for rucks to score against this year, but in the past, Grundy has had its measure with scores of 120, 149 and 150. Tom Hickey has been impressive this year but he will have his handful on Saturday afternoon.

