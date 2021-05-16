The Bombers celebrate a Harrison Jones goal in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has kept its season alive, downing Fremantle 10.8 (68) to 8.13 (61) in a tight contest at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Less than two goals separated the sides from midway through the first quarter, and lead changes were plenty as it went down to the wire.

BOMBERS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Scores were all tied up with three minutes left on the clock before a Brayden Ham goal, and then a point off the same boot, gave the Bombers enough of a break to defend to the final siren.

The emergence of Darcy Parish as an elite midfielder continued with the 23-year-old leading all comers for disposals, while the addition of Nick Hind over the pre-season again proved itself a shrewd deal with the former Saint using his speed and courage to drive the ball forward.

Matt Taberner was an impressive focal point in the Dockers' forward line, Sean Darcy blanketed Andrew Phillips in the ruck and around the ground, and Andrew Brayshaw and Adam Cerra led the midfield commandingly as they will for years to come.

More to come

ESSENDON 3.2 5.2 7.6 10.8 (68)

FREMANTLE 2.2 4.6 7.9 8.13 (61

GOALS

Essendon: Jones 2, McDonald-Tipungwuti 2, Phillips, Langford, Redman, Ham, Parish, Wright

Fremantle: Taberner 4, Cerra, Lobb, Walters, Mundy