Jack Darling kicks one of his five second-quarter goals in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ENIGMATIC star Jack Darling stood tallest in West Coast's land of the giants forward line, spearheading a 30-point win against Adelaide at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Darling was the gamebreaker in a brilliant five-goal second quarter before the rest of the Eagles' talls finished the job in the 16.10 (106) to 11.10 (76) win.

EAGLES v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

West Coast stretched the Crows with Darling, Josh Kennedy (three goals) and Oscar Allen (three) in attack, alongside 192cm goalkicker Jake Waterman (two) and ruck/forward Bailey Williams.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: West Coast v Adelaide The Eagles and Crows clash in round nine

Between them, they kicked 13 of the Eagles' 16 goals, and made it three straight wins for the first time since round 13 last season, consolidating their spot in the top eight at 6-4.

Tall forwards aside, it wasn't a completely polished performance from the Eagles, who fell seven points behind the committed Crows in the second term before Darling took charge of the game.

The premiership forward took three straight contested grabs for his first three goals, before marking and making the strange decision to dribble his fourth between Brodie Smith's legs.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Oh Darling, nutmeg saves blushes after savage kick Jack Darling makes the bizarre decision to dribble the ball along the ground with a defender in his path, but fortunately it somehow manages to come off

He then dropped an easy mark inside 50 but was able to turn and snap his fifth goal to open up a 29-point lead in the space of 21 minutes.

Adelaide persisted and closed the margin to 17 points in the third quarter, but Waterman and Kennedy stepped up before Jamie Cripps snapped a classy goal that left the Crows trailing by 35 points and with too much work to do.

Ruckman Nic Naitanui (31 hit-outs and four clearances) beat opponent Reilly O'Brien convincingly, while star Eagle Tim Kelly (31 disposals and 11 clearances) was the standout midfielder in the game.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Waterman beats the buzzer as Eagles fly away The Eagles deliver a dagger to the spirited Crows right on the siren through Jake Waterman

The duo combined repeatedly in the middle as Kelly won a massive seven centre clearances, with Adelaide midfielder Rory Laird (35 disposals and 10 clearances) his main competition.

Laird didn't let up for the Crows, while Shane McAdam was recalled and impressed with three goals. Ben Keays (32 and six clearances) continued a consistent season.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Casual Eagles didn't see this Crow coming West Coast make an unforgiveable error attempting to switch the ball and Shane McAdam makes them pay full price

It was the team's fifth straight loss after an impressive start to 2021, however, falling to 3-6 after winning three of their first four matches.

They did plenty right in the first half. They edged West Coast in contested ball (75-65), held their own in the clearances (15-16), and had more forward entries (26-24).

Adelaide won the final term, but didn't have the imposing forward presence of West Coast's talls, who ultimately proved the difference.

WEST COAST 2.5 9.6 14.7 16.10 (106)

ADELAIDE 2.3 4.7 8.8 11.10 (76)

GOALS

West Coast: Darling 5, Allen 3, Kennedy 3, Waterman 2, Cripps, Jones, Petruccelle

Adelaide: McAdam 3, Berry 2, Thilthorpe 2, Fogarty, Laird, Rowe, Schoenberg

BEST

West Coast: Darling, Naitanui, Kelly, Kennedy, Redden, Witherden, McGovern

Adelaide: Laird, Keays, McAdam, Schoenberg,

INJURIES

West Coast: Nil

Adelaide: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Zac Langdon (Unused)

Adelaide: Andrew McPherson (unused)

Crowd: 43,427 at Optus Stadium