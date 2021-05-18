Levi Greenwood looks on during the clash against West Coast in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD veteran Levi Greenwood's playing future is up in the air as he continues to deal with concussion symptoms stemming from a heavy hit five weeks ago.

The 32-year-old, who is playing on a one-year contract in 2021, will meet with a specialist on Friday to determine his next steps.

Greenwood was involved in a heavy collision with West Coast's Nic Naitanui in round five before he was ruled out of the following week's Anzac Day clash due to delayed concussion.

The Pies treated Greenwood's recovery slowly and acknowledged his previous concussion incidents before attempting to ramp it up in subsequent with running and non-contact training.

Levi Greenwood and Steele Sidebottom at Collingwood training in early May, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He has continued to present symptoms that will be assessed by an expert later in the week in the hope of returning in the second half of the season.

There will be no pressure on Greenwood to make a quick decision on his future with the Pies not expected to take more than the two selections they currently have access to in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft on June 2.

Meantime, there is some positive news on the injury front at the Pies, with vice-captain Taylor Adams closing in on a return from a knee injury sustained in round four.

The reigning best and fairest is expected to return to full training this week with a view to playing against Geelong next Saturday.

Forward Jamie Elliott, who fractured his fibula in round two, is also likely to re-join parts of training this week and push to play in round 12 or after the Pies' round 13 bye.