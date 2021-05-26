RICHMOND has been dealt a massive blow with gun forward Tom Lynch set to undergo knee surgery this week.

Scans this week revealed the 28-year-old had torn cartilage in his right knee, the same knee which needed surgery on a torn PCL during in his final season at Gold Coast in 2018.

He will require an arthroscope and is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks.

Lynch has kicked 18 goals from 10 matches and joins a lengthy injury list that includes Shai Bolton (wrist), Trent Cotchin (hamstring), Shane Edwards (ankle), Kane Lambert (calf) and Dion Prestia (calf).

The club is hopeful Prestia, Bolton and Cotchin will all return to face Adelaide on Sunday, but Marlion Pickett will miss with a one-match ban for striking.

The injury could open the door for ruck-key forward Callum Coleman-Jones to play his second AFL match after making his debut back in round 10, 2019 in the Dreamtime at the 'G clash with Essendon.



Coleman-Jones received a 10-match suspension for breaching the hub in 2020, five games of which carried over into the start of the 2021 season.



The 21-year-old is in hot form in the VFL, having kicked nine goals in the past two weeks and being named in the best in all five matches.

Coleman-Jones would also provide support for Toby Nankervis in the ruck, with the Tigers previously opting for hit-and-miss choices in either 184cm Pickett or key back David Astbury.

Mabior Chol is another option for Richmond; the tall this year having not yet added to his tally of 21 AFL matches.

He has kicked eight goals in the VFL in 2021 and has been named in the best on two of five occasions.

The Tigers do not have any young pure key forward options on their list, with the developing Samson Ryan splitting his time between the ruck and attack.