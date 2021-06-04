THE WESTERN Bulldogs have dropped three players for Sunday's match against Fremantle as the cavalry returns.
Following last week's loss to Melbourne, the Bulldogs have recalled ruckman Stefan Martin, defender Ryan Gardner and clever forward Mitch Hannan.
Patrick Lipinski, Lachlan McNeil and young ruck Jordon Sweet have all been omitted.
The Dockers regain the services of leading goalkicker Matt Taberner and key defender Griffin Logue.
Injury-ravaged West Coast has been forced into mass changes for its clash with Carlton at the SCG, but the chaos has opened the door for a debutant.
Luke Edwards – son of former Adelaide champion Tyson – will play his first game for the Eagles.
Adam Simpson will be forced to play without Josh Kennedy, Tim Kelly and Oscar Allen among five injuries following last week's loss to Essendon.
Former Giant Zac Langdon is among the inclusions alongside Edwards.
The Blues have recalled Marc Murphy after the veteran was the sub last week, while Paddy Dow and Zac Fisher are also included.
Levi Casboult has been dropped and Lachie Fogarty managed.
Friday, June 4
Melbourne v Brisbane at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: E.Langdon (concussion)
Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (replaced E.Langdon)
BRISBANE
In: L.Neale, R.Lester
Out: R.Mathieson (omitted), J.Madden (omitted), T.Berry (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)
Saturday, June 5
Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: R.Fox, L.McDonald, T.Hickey, J.Amartey
Out: C.Sinclair (omitted), K.Brand (omitted), D.Stephens (omitted), H.McLean (omitted), L.Taylor (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: L.Taylor (unused)
ST KILDA
In: H.Clark
Out: T.Highmore (omitted), J.Lonie (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Lonie (unused)
Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: R.O'Connor, A.McPherson
Out: N.Murray (omitted), L.Brown (injured), S.Berry (concussion)
Last week's sub: W.Hamill (replaced S.Berry)
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Thomas, J.Elliott, M.Lynch, J.Rantall
Out: C.Brown (omitted), T.Wilson (omitted), B.Grundy (neck), C.Mayne (managed), F.Macrae (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: F.Macrae (replaced B.Grundy)
Essendon v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
ESSENDON
In: A.Francis
Out: B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted), W.Snelling (thumb)
Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)
RICHMOND
In: S.Edwards, M.Pickett
Out: T.Nankervis (knee), H.Ralphsmith (omitted), D.Rioli (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: D.Rioli (unused)
Sunday, June 6
Carlton v West Coast at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: P.Dow, Z.Fisher
Out: M.Gibbons (hamstring), L.Casboult (omitted), L.Fogarty (managed)
Last week's sub: M.Murphy (replaced M.Gibbons)
WEST COAST
In: H.Edwards, X.O'Neill, L.Edwards, Z.Langdon, L.Foley
Out: O.Allen (concussion), J.Kennedy (soreness), T.Kelly (knee), B.Ah Chee (calf), J.Brander (adductor), J.Jones (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Waterman (replaced T.Kelly)
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: G.Logue, M.Taberner
Out: S.Switkowski (hamstring), T.Watson (omitted), C.Blakely (omitted)
Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced S.Switkowski)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: M.Hannan, S.Martin, A.Scott, R.Gardner
Out: R.Garcia (concussion), L.McNeil (omitted), J.Sweet (omitted), P.Lipinski (omitted), L.Butler (omitted)
Last week's sub: L.Butler (replaced R.Garcia)