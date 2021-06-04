THE WESTERN Bulldogs have dropped three players for Sunday's match against Fremantle as the cavalry returns.

Following last week's loss to Melbourne, the Bulldogs have recalled ruckman Stefan Martin, defender Ryan Gardner and clever forward Mitch Hannan.

FULL TEAMS Check 'em out

Patrick Lipinski, Lachlan McNeil and young ruck Jordon Sweet have all been omitted.

The Dockers regain the services of leading goalkicker Matt Taberner and key defender Griffin Logue.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R12: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Bulldogs at Optus Stadium

Injury-ravaged West Coast has been forced into mass changes for its clash with Carlton at the SCG, but the chaos has opened the door for a debutant.

Luke Edwards – son of former Adelaide champion Tyson – will play his first game for the Eagles.

Adam Simpson will be forced to play without Josh Kennedy, Tim Kelly and Oscar Allen among five injuries following last week's loss to Essendon.

Former Giant Zac Langdon is among the inclusions alongside Edwards.

The Blues have recalled Marc Murphy after the veteran was the sub last week, while Paddy Dow and Zac Fisher are also included.

Levi Casboult has been dropped and Lachie Fogarty managed.

Friday, June 4

Melbourne v Brisbane at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: E.Langdon (concussion)

Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (replaced E.Langdon)

BRISBANE

In: L.Neale, R.Lester

Out: R.Mathieson (omitted), J.Madden (omitted), T.Berry (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)

Saturday, June 5

Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: R.Fox, L.McDonald, T.Hickey, J.Amartey

Out: C.Sinclair (omitted), K.Brand (omitted), D.Stephens (omitted), H.McLean (omitted), L.Taylor (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: L.Taylor (unused)

ST KILDA

In: H.Clark

Out: T.Highmore (omitted), J.Lonie (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Lonie (unused)

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: R.O'Connor, A.McPherson

Out: N.Murray (omitted), L.Brown (injured), S.Berry (concussion)

Last week's sub: W.Hamill (replaced S.Berry)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Thomas, J.Elliott, M.Lynch, J.Rantall

Out: C.Brown (omitted), T.Wilson (omitted), B.Grundy (neck), C.Mayne (managed), F.Macrae (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: F.Macrae (replaced B.Grundy)

Essendon v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

ESSENDON

In: A.Francis

Out: B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted), W.Snelling (thumb)

Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)

RICHMOND

In: S.Edwards, M.Pickett

Out: T.Nankervis (knee), H.Ralphsmith (omitted), D.Rioli (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: D.Rioli (unused)

Sunday, June 6

Carlton v West Coast at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: P.Dow, Z.Fisher

Out: M.Gibbons (hamstring), L.Casboult (omitted), L.Fogarty (managed)

Last week's sub: M.Murphy (replaced M.Gibbons)

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, X.O'Neill, L.Edwards, Z.Langdon, L.Foley

Out: O.Allen (concussion), J.Kennedy (soreness), T.Kelly (knee), B.Ah Chee (calf), J.Brander (adductor), J.Jones (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Waterman (replaced T.Kelly)

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: G.Logue, M.Taberner

Out: S.Switkowski (hamstring), T.Watson (omitted), C.Blakely (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced S.Switkowski)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: M.Hannan, S.Martin, A.Scott, R.Gardner

Out: R.Garcia (concussion), L.McNeil (omitted), J.Sweet (omitted), P.Lipinski (omitted), L.Butler (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Butler (replaced R.Garcia)