MELBOURNE could be set to dominate a new-look AFL All-Australian side later this season, with six Demons named among AFL.com.au's best team at the halfway point of the 2021 campaign.

Eight journalists across four states voted on the mid-year All-Australian team over the weekend, recognising 13 players who could become potential first-time members at season's end.

The high-flying Melbourne has the most mid-year All-Australians, with Jake Lever, Steven May and Christian Salem named among the defenders. Max Gawn has been selected in the ruck, with Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca running through the midfield.

Brisbane has four players included, while the Western Bulldogs have three.

More than half of the fresh-faced side would be earning their first ever All-Australian blazers, with Melbourne's defensive trio of Lever, May and Salem all tipped to win their maiden spots in the side.

Youngsters like Jacob Weitering, Hugh McCluggage, Darcy Parish and Harry McKay are also included for the first time, as well as more senior heads like Taylor Walker, Daniel Rich, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Tom Liberatore, Ollie Wines and Jarryd Lyons.

There are also some notable absentees among the All-Australian crop, with Dustin Martin just missing out on selection alongside fellow Brownlow Medal winners like Patrick Dangerfield, Lachie Neale, Nat Fyfe and Tom Mitchell.

Just six players from last year's official 2020 AFL All-Australian side have been tipped to remain in the team this season, including Gawn, Petracca, Harris Andrews, Jackson Macrae, Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Hawkins.

Gawn has been named captain, having been voted as the starting ruckman in all eight teams and having successfully skippered an in-form Melbourne side to its blistering 11-1 start to the season.