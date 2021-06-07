Patrick Dangerfield in action against North Melbourne in round five. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG superstar Patrick Dangerfield will push his case for a recall from injury to face Port Adelaide on Thursday night while living under strict quarantine conditions.

Dangerfield (syndesmosis) could be one of up to five inclusions for the Cats' trip to Adelaide Oval, with Mark Blicavs (calf), Mitch Duncan (concussion), Cam Guthrie (shoulder) and Mark O'Connor (hamstring) in the frame to play.

The Cats will enter hard quarantine restrictions beginning from 5pm on Monday night in line South Australian government requests, with players and staff given only one reason to leave home – for training.

It is a similar scenario to Collingwood players and staff who entered hard lockdown ahead of their win against Adelaide on Saturday and flew in on the morning of the match.

The travelling Geelong contingent will spend Monday night at home before heading to the club for a main session on Tuesday morning that is likely to determine the availability of a host of stars.

Quinton Narkle (left) and Luke Dahlhaus of the Cats celebrate after the win over the Magpies in round 11, 2021.

Those who live alone, with teammates or with family members and housemates who will also be able to abide by the conditions will then return home before a light session on Wednesday and flight on Thursday.

However, those who live with partners, children or housemates who will operate outside of their home bubble – including a large portion of the coaching staff – will spend Tuesday and Wednesday night in a Geelong hotel.

The team will then convene on Thursday morning for a chartered flight from Avalon Airport before undergoing COVID-19 tests upon arrival in Adelaide, being bussed to the ground and isolating before the match at 7.10pm local time.

Pending a government exemption, the Cats will likely spend Thursday night at an Adelaide hotel under the same restrictions before returning to Victoria on Friday morning.

Despite living in regional Victoria and outside of the Greater Melbourne area, the Cats have been operating in line with Melbourne's restrictions amid the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

All Cats players and staff underwent COVID-19 tests on Monday morning.

Dangerfield is aiming for a return less than eight weeks after going under the knife to repair a syndesmosis injury he sustained in round five against North Melbourne.

The Brownlow medallist trained strongly on Sunday and will look to convince medicos and coaching staff on Tuesday that he's fit to play. Should he not be granted his wish, Dangerfield is almost certain to return against the Western Bulldogs in round 14.

Blicavs and Guthrie will also need a final tick of approval on Tuesday, however the club's round 12 bye gave the pair extra time to recover after they were late outs for the round 11 win over the Pies.

O'Connor strained his hamstring in round six against West Coast and has enjoyed a slow build-up to full fitness and was another to impress on the track on Sunday.

Duncan has been cleared to return from the concussion he suffered in round 10 and will slot straight back into the midfield.

Gryan Miers (fractured leg) joined in for parts of training on Sunday, and while he's an outside chance to return to face the Power, is likely to be back to face the Dogs.

Sam Simpson is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is expected to put his hand up for selection in coming weeks.

Geelong announced the contract extensions of defensive duo Jake Kolodjashnij and Tom Atkins on Monday.

As previously reported by AFL.com.au, Kolodjashnij signed a three-year deal, while Atkins signed on for a further two years.