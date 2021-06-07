IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.
In this episode ...
- Carlton in the spotlight again as external review is revealed
- The argument for stability, but are Teague's assistant safe?
- We compare Max King's first 29 games to other key forwards. How does he stack up?
- The key for Cats in clash with Port
>> START LISTENING NOW
In this episode ...
0:30 – Carlton's external review of its football department
2:28 – Did hype around the 'Teague Train' impact his appointment?
5:13 – The argument for stability
7:44 – The complexity of the Max King discussion
9:28 – Why a circuit breaker might be needed
11:00 – How his first 29 games have compared to some of the current greats
12:10 – St Kilda's view of King and Jack Higgins compared to the media's
12:53 – Tom Hawkins' rollercoaster record against Port
14:12 – Thursday night footy is back and we're chained to the couch