AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.

- Carlton in the spotlight again as external review is revealed

- The argument for stability, but are Teague's assistant safe?

- We compare Max King's first 29 games to other key forwards. How does he stack up?

- The key for Cats in clash with Port

In this episode ...

0:30 – Carlton's external review of its football department

2:28 – Did hype around the 'Teague Train' impact his appointment?

5:13 – The argument for stability

7:44 – The complexity of the Max King discussion

9:28 – Why a circuit breaker might be needed

11:00 – How his first 29 games have compared to some of the current greats

12:10 – St Kilda's view of King and Jack Higgins compared to the media's

12:53 – Tom Hawkins' rollercoaster record against Port

14:12 – Thursday night footy is back and we're chained to the couch