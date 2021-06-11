RICHMOND midfielder Dion Prestia will miss Sunday's clash against West Coast with a hamstring issue after falling short in a bid to prove his fitness on Friday.
The triple premiership Tiger was substituted out of last Saturday night's Dreamtime in Perth game with hamstring tightness and will not be risked against the Eagles, with midfielder Kane Lambert returning.
Prestia, who has been restricted to five games this season and only recently returned from a calf injury, will have an extra week to recover with the Tigers taking their bye in round 14.
Last week's substitute Daniel Rioli has been elevated into the 22, with young midfielder Riley Collier-Dawkins the other omission.
West Coast has made four changes for the important clash at Optus Stadium, with young midfielder Xavier O'Neill and forward Jake Waterman both omitted.
Defender Liam Duggan will return from a knee injury ahead of schedule, while star forwards Josh Kennedy and Oscar Allen are back, with last week's substitute Jamaine Jones named in the 22.
Defender Brad Sheppard (concussion) and ruckman Bailey Williams hamstring) are injured.
Greater Western Sydney has made four changes for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, with Toby Greene headlining the inclusions.
Matt Buntine, Zach Sproule, Jake Riccardi and Xavier O'Halloran were all omitted, while last week's medical substitute Callum Brown will again be an emergency.
Tagger Matt de Boer has been named for his first game since round three after recovering from a serious hamstring injury.
The Kangaroos regain defender Robbie Tarrant after a serious kidney issue, with recruit Jaidyn Stephenson and ruck/forward Tristan Xerri also making the cut after the extended benches were cut.
Former Tiger Connor Menadue, young forward Curtis Taylor and ruckman Tom Campbell were all omitted.
Melbourne and Collingwood will confirm their teams for Monday's Queen's Birthday clash on Saturday at 4.30pm AEST.
Friday, June 11
Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: C.Warner (leg)
Last week's sub: J.Bell (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: W.Day, J.O'Meara, J.Newcombe
Out: D.Greaves (omitted), J.Cousins (omitted), J.Morris (omitted), M.Lewis (concussion)
New: Jai Newcombe
Last week's sub: H.Morrison (unused)
Saturday, June 12
Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: R.Conca, A.Pearce, B.Bewley, J.Western, B.Walker
Out: C.Blakely (omitted), N.Wilson (suspension), G.Logue (concussion), B.Cox (hamstring), N.Fyfe (shoulder), T.Watson (medi-sub)
New: Brandon Walker, Joel Western
Last week's sub: T.Watson (replaced G.Logue)
GOLD COAST
In: J.Bowes, M.Rowell
Out: J.Farrar (omitted), R.Atkins (omitted), J.Corbett (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Corbett (replaced N.Anderson)
St Kilda v Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: B.Long, J.Lonie, P.Hunter
Out: O.Clavarino (omitted), J.Geary (shoulder), S.Ross (managed), T.Membrey (managed)
Last week's sub: T.Highmore (replaced M.Wood)
ADELAIDE
In: J.Worrell, S.Berry
Out: R.O'Connor (omitted), L.Sholl (omitted), N.Murray (medi-sub)
New: Josh Worrell
Last week's sub: N.Murray (unused)
Sunday, June 13
North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: R.Tarrant, J.Stephenson, T.Xerri
Out: C.Menadue (omitted), C.Taylor (omitted), T.Campbell (omitted), C.Lazzaro (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Greene, A.Kennedy, J.Stein, M.de Boer
Out: M.Buntine (omitted), Z.Sproule (omitted), J.Riccardi (omitted), X.O'Halloran (omitted), C.Brown (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: C.Brown (unused)
West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: L.Duggan, O.Allen, J.Kennedy
Out: B.Sheppard (concussion), B.Williams (hamstring), X.O'Neill (omitted), J.Waterman (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Jones (replaced B.Sheppard)
RICHMOND
In: K.Lambert
Out: R.Collier-Dawkins (omitted), D.Prestia (hamstring)
Last week's sub: D.Rioli (replaced D.Prestia)
Monday, June 14
Melbourne v Collingwood at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: E.Langdon, K.Chandler, M.Brown
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: O.Baker (unused)
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Mayne, B.McCreery, M.Cox, T.Wilson
Out: B.Sier (jaw)
Last week's sub: C.Brown (replaced B.Sier)
