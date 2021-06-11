RICHMOND midfielder Dion Prestia will miss Sunday's clash against West Coast with a hamstring issue after falling short in a bid to prove his fitness on Friday.

The triple premiership Tiger was substituted out of last Saturday night's Dreamtime in Perth game with hamstring tightness and will not be risked against the Eagles, with midfielder Kane Lambert returning.

Prestia, who has been restricted to five games this season and only recently returned from a calf injury, will have an extra week to recover with the Tigers taking their bye in round 14.

Last week's substitute Daniel Rioli has been elevated into the 22, with young midfielder Riley Collier-Dawkins the other omission.

West Coast has made four changes for the important clash at Optus Stadium, with young midfielder Xavier O'Neill and forward Jake Waterman both omitted.

Defender Liam Duggan will return from a knee injury ahead of schedule, while star forwards Josh Kennedy and Oscar Allen are back, with last week's substitute Jamaine Jones named in the 22.

Defender Brad Sheppard (concussion) and ruckman Bailey Williams hamstring) are injured.

Greater Western Sydney has made four changes for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, with Toby Greene headlining the inclusions.

Matt Buntine, Zach Sproule, Jake Riccardi and Xavier O'Halloran were all omitted, while last week's medical substitute Callum Brown will again be an emergency.

Tagger Matt de Boer has been named for his first game since round three after recovering from a serious hamstring injury.

The Kangaroos regain defender Robbie Tarrant after a serious kidney issue, with recruit Jaidyn Stephenson and ruck/forward Tristan Xerri also making the cut after the extended benches were cut.

Former Tiger Connor Menadue, young forward Curtis Taylor and ruckman Tom Campbell were all omitted.

Melbourne and Collingwood will confirm their teams for Monday's Queen's Birthday clash on Saturday at 4.30pm AEST.

Friday, June 11

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: C.Warner (leg)

Last week's sub: J.Bell (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: W.Day, J.O'Meara, J.Newcombe

Out: D.Greaves (omitted), J.Cousins (omitted), J.Morris (omitted), M.Lewis (concussion)

New: Jai Newcombe

Last week's sub: H.Morrison (unused)

Saturday, June 12

Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: R.Conca, A.Pearce, B.Bewley, J.Western, B.Walker

Out: C.Blakely (omitted), N.Wilson (suspension), G.Logue (concussion), B.Cox (hamstring), N.Fyfe (shoulder), T.Watson (medi-sub)

New: Brandon Walker, Joel Western

Last week's sub: T.Watson (replaced G.Logue)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Bowes, M.Rowell

Out: J.Farrar (omitted), R.Atkins (omitted), J.Corbett (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Corbett (replaced N.Anderson)

St Kilda v Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: B.Long, J.Lonie, P.Hunter

Out: O.Clavarino (omitted), J.Geary (shoulder), S.Ross (managed), T.Membrey (managed)

Last week's sub: T.Highmore (replaced M.Wood)

ADELAIDE

In: J.Worrell, S.Berry

Out: R.O'Connor (omitted), L.Sholl (omitted), N.Murray (medi-sub)

New: Josh Worrell

Last week's sub: N.Murray (unused)

Sunday, June 13

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: R.Tarrant, J.Stephenson, T.Xerri

Out: C.Menadue (omitted), C.Taylor (omitted), T.Campbell (omitted), C.Lazzaro (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, A.Kennedy, J.Stein, M.de Boer

Out: M.Buntine (omitted), Z.Sproule (omitted), J.Riccardi (omitted), X.O'Halloran (omitted), C.Brown (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (unused)

West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: L.Duggan, O.Allen, J.Kennedy

Out: B.Sheppard (concussion), B.Williams (hamstring), X.O'Neill (omitted), J.Waterman (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Jones (replaced B.Sheppard)

RICHMOND

In: K.Lambert

Out: R.Collier-Dawkins (omitted), D.Prestia (hamstring)

Last week's sub: D.Rioli (replaced D.Prestia)

Monday, June 14

Melbourne v Collingwood at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: E.Langdon, K.Chandler, M.Brown

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: O.Baker (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Mayne, B.McCreery, M.Cox, T.Wilson

Out: B.Sier (jaw)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (replaced B.Sier)

