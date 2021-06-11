GUN MIDFIELDER Jarryd Lyons is locked in at Brisbane for next year, with the potential first-time best and fairest winner scrubbed off the AFL's free agency list.

Richmond, too, has quietly agreed to a new deal for triple premiership player Jack Riewoldt, who has signed a one-year contract extension.

Clubs were sent the release on Friday, which is the first official time this year's group of free agents have been supplied by the League.

Lyons, who is in contention for his first Therabody AFL All-Australian jumper after a magnificent season, was due to come out of contract at the end of this year but has reached a trigger to be at Brisbane next season.

The former Gold Coast and Adelaide midfielder has been a revelation since he joined the Lions at the end of 2018 as a delisted free agent, which made him eligible again for free agency this season with his initial three-year deal due to expire.

Jarryd Lyons of the Lions poses with the Marcus Ashcroft Medal after round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Several other players have been wiped off the free agency list since AFL.com.au's latest update in May, with Fremantle's Ethan Hughes agreeing to a three-year contract at the Dockers and Matt De Boer signing on for another season at the Giants.

The Tigers have not yet announced Riewoldt's extension through to the end of 2022, but the three-time Coleman medallist has added another year to his brilliant career at Punt Road.

It follows Shane Edwards' re-signing for 2022, which was recently revealed by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading.

Richmond still has premiership players David Astbury, Bachar Houli and Kamdyn McIntosh as unrestricted free agents this year, while the Tigers' free agency list has grown in recent weeks after the addition of Matthew Parker through the mid-season rookie draft. The former Saint qualifies after being previously delisted by St Kilda.

As reported by AFL.com.au last month, there are only a smattering of restricted free agents left unsigned this year, headed by Bomber Zach Merrett, Carlton's Patrick Cripps, Greater Western Sydney's Josh Kelly and Saint Jack Billings. Sydney's George Hewett is also among the restricted free agents, meaning the Swans can match a bid on him if they want to retain him at the end of the season.

Zach Merrett in action against Richmond in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

A restricted free agent is a player in the top 25 per cent paid players at their club this year where they have been for eight or nine years.

It does not take into account the average salary of a player across his contract but simply the number of his final-year money, meaning some players can be lifted due to back-ending of deals or deferments of payments.

Unrestricted free agents are able to walk to the club of their choice and are players outside their top 25 per cent paid players in their eighth or ninth seasons, have been at their club for 10 years or more or have been previously delisted, such as Carlton's Matt Kennedy.

Geelong gun Cam Guthrie, Port Adelaide champion Robbie Gray, Western Bulldogs premiership star Tom Liberatore and North Melbourne midfielder Trent Dumont are among the notable unrestricted free agents left unsigned.

The total player payments changes established by the AFL in last year's post-season saw clubs given a range of options to reduce payments for 2021.

Clubs adopted with some variation different methodology for the payments, including deferrals, some of which saw clubs push money into the 2022 cap or beyond, of which the Giants have done with former skipper Phil Davis. It means he does not appear on the free agency list, with discussions likely later on in the season for his next deal once he returns to the field.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Matt Crouch (Adelaide Crows)

Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

Zach Merrett (Essendon)

Josh Kelly (GWS Giants)

Jack Billings (St Kilda)

George Hewett (Sydney Swans)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

ADELAIDE

David Mackay*^

Taylor Walker

Daniel Talia

Thomas Lynch

Jake Kelly

Ben Davis*

BRISBANE

Archie Smith*

Mitchell Robinson*

Rhys Mathieson*

Connor Ballenden*

Grant Birchall*^

CARLTON

Marc Murphy

Levi Casboult

Edward Betts*^

Edward Curnow

Matthew Kennedy*

Oscar McDonald*

COLLINGWOOD

Scott Pendlebury

Josh Thomas*

Chris Mayne^

Scott Pendlebury leads the Pies out ahead of the clash against Adelaide in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON

Cale Hooker

David Zaharakis

Martin Gleeson*^

Patrick Ambrose

Dylan Clarke*

Will Snelling*^

FREMANTLE

David Mundy^

Stephen Hill

Bailey Banfield*

Brett Bewley*

Reece Conca^

Lachlan Schultz*

GEELONG

Joel Selwood

Cameron Guthrie

Jed Bews

Lachlan Henderson*^

Oscar Brownless*

Geelong captain Joel Selwood after the Cats' win over Port Adelaide in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD COAST

Sam Day

Jarrod Harbrow*^

Sean Lemmens

Zac Smith*

Nick Holman*

Jack Hombsch*

Jordan Murdoch*

Jacob Townsend*^

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Matthew Buntine*

Sam Reid*^

Daniel Lloyd*

Zachary Sproule*^

Jake Stein*

HAWTHORN

Shaun Burgoyne

Tim O'Brien

Dylan Moore*

Keegan Brooksby*^

Michael Hartley*^

MELBOURNE

Nathan Jones

Neville Jetta*

Aaron Nietschke*

Mitchell Brown*^

Majak Daw*^

NORTH MELBOURNE

Robbie Tarrant

Jack Ziebell

Shaun Atley

Taylor Garner^

Trent Dumont

Kyron Hayden*^

William Walker*

Tom Campbell*

Joshua Walker*^

Connor Menadue*

Trent Dumont at North Melbourne training in June, 2021. Picture AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE

Robert Gray

Hamish Hartlett

Steven Motlop^

Tom Rockliff^

Boyd Woodcock*^

Tyson Goldsack^

RICHMOND

David Astbury

Bachar Houli^

Kamdyn McIntosh

Mabior Chol*

Derek Smith*

Matthew Parker*

Benjamin Miller*

ST KILDA

Jarryn Geary^

Sebastian Ross

Luke Dunstan

Darragh Joyce*

Oscar Clavarino*

James Frawley*^

Paul Hunter*^

Shaun McKernan*^

Mason Wood*^

SYDNEY

Sam Reid

Luke Parker

Robbie Fox*

Sam Gray*

Kaiden Brand*

Luke Parker celebrates a goal against St Kilda in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST COAST

Shannon Hurn

Joshua Kennedy

Mark Hutchings*^

Daniel Venables*

Brendon Ah Chee*^

Jamaine Jones*

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Tom Liberatore^

Mitch Wallis

Lin Jong

Roarke Smith*^

Ben Cavarra*

Taylor Duryea^

Ryan Gardner*^

William Hayes*

Stefan Martin^

Key

* Previously delisted

^ Previously qualified as Free Agent

