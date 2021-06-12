Jayden Hunt of the Demons is chased by Oliver Hanrahan of the Hawks during round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL COACHES are yet to find a way to halt the freed-up ball movement of 2021, while the higher scoring the AFL craved has held after more than 100 games this season.

Thursday night’s clash between Geelong and Port Adelaide showcased what the AFL’s game analysis team has confirmed with official data after 12 rounds, with transition from defensive 50 into attack still up compared to the past two seasons.

The average points for (82.7) has also held after 12 rounds, despite fears coaches would figure out new ways to lock down their opponents under the new 'stand on the mark' rule.

The result is a slight increase on 2019 scoring levels (80.9) but well up on the adjusted averaged of 75.7 in 2020.

Teams have continued to score heavily in recent weeks, with the average score in round 12 (85.9) the highest this season since round three (88.1).

Thursday night's clash between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval was the 11th this season with a combined score of more than 200, something that was achieved 15 times across the entire 2019 season.

AFL executive general manager of football Steve Hocking said there had been fluctuations in the data, but rule adjustments in 2021 had provided a better balance between attack and defence overall.

"As a whole, all indicators are trending well, but we know the game will continue to adjust across the course of the season," Hocking told AFL.com.au.

"Some teams will make adjustments across the bye weeks and potential impacts will be on show across the following rounds.

"The diversity in game styles across the competition is good for the game and hopefully something supporters are enjoying this season."

David Mundy of the Dockers runs with the ball during round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SCORING RATE HOLDS

Rd 1 – 84.9

Rd 2 – 83.8

Rd 3 – 88.1

Rd 4 – 78.2

Rd 5 – 79.1

Rd 6 – 83.1

Rd 7 – 84.6

Rd 8 – 81.1

Rd 9 – 77.1

Rd 10 – 83.7

Rd 11 – 83.9

Rd 12 – 85.9

Previous years

2021 – 82.7

2020* – 75.7

2019 – 80.9

Hugo Ralphsmith of the Tigers runs with the ball during round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The spike in uninterrupted ball movement from defensive 50 to attacking 50 has been one of the most significant changes in 2021, with the League's data showing the D50 to I50 transition rate has increased by 3.8 per cent this season.

This change was most pronounced early in the season, when the rate was 26.8 per cent from rounds one to three, but it has held relatively firm to be 24.1 per cent across the 12 completed rounds.

The kick-in to inside 50 rate of 23.4 per cent is an increase on both 2019 (18.8 per cent) and the adjusted 2020 rate of 19.1 per cent.

Corridor use, meanwhile, has remained relatively unchanged compared to the past two seasons at 27.8 per cent, an increase of 0.3 per cent compared to 2019.

There were two matches in round 12 – the Dreamtime clash and Collingwood's win over Adelaide – with corridor use of more than 33 per cent.

Stoppages remain down, with 7.2 fewer a game compared to adjusted 2020 figures, while the rate of secondary stoppages (13.9 per cent) has also fallen slightly compared to 2020 (15.4 per cent) and 2019 (14.3 per cent).