Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

OFF THE back of a high-scoring round for most, the final bye round is approaching and some coaches will be scrambling to field 18 this week.

Eight teams have the bye in round 14, meaning coaches will have four trades to help them navigate the five-game round in Fantasy Classic.

The Traders run through the strategy required to get maximum points for your squad as the simple advice is to trade out players with a bye for those who have already had their week off.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie look at the options you should consider to make your team better for the last 10 rounds of the season.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

2:00 - Calvin has finally cracked the top 2000.

4:30 - Tom Highmore racked up a very high score.

8:45 - Warnie made a big error getting Zac Smith in his team...

12:00 - Last week it looked like Sean Darcy was going to miss, he ended up scoring 132.

13:40 - Ned Reeves' ankle injury and subsequent late omission caused some havoc on Friday night.

17:20 - Magoos news from the WAFL, SANFL and VFL.

19:00 - The kids really stepped up this weekend.

22:00 - Despite coming off the bye, Lachie Neale is a wait according to Roy.

25:10 - Can you pay $879k for Darcy Parish? 30:05 - Nick Haynes took 14 marks on the weekend and is a value pick at under $500k.

34:45 - With DEF/FWD status, Aaron Hall is a must-have.

37:40 - Consider Dan Houston as a cheap player down back.

41:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

46:00 - What ranking should you be at to be in contention for a top 100 hat?

49:45 - Are there any rookies to downgrade to?

Get AFL Fantasy updates throughout the season from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.