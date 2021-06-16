IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on all the big issues.
In this episode ...
- How St Kilda has lost control of its own story
- Seb Ross and his Instagram statement in the spotlight
- Chad Wingard and his powerful, emotional interview
- A look ahead to to tonight's Tribunal
- The AFL needs to be clear on the rules around bumping
0:18 – St Kilda's 'PR disaster'
2:19 – There should have been more empathy for Seb Ross and his family
4:25 – Comparing Ross and Tim Mebmrey's situation to two premiership Tigers
7:47 – Discussing Chad Wingard and his upcoming interview
10:26 – Tonight's Tribunal hearing with David Mackay will 'test the rules'
11:16 – The AFL are the ones that need to change the rules, not the Tribunal