AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on all the big issues.



In this episode ...

- How St Kilda has lost control of its own story

- Seb Ross and his Instagram statement in the spotlight

- Chad Wingard and his powerful, emotional interview

- A look ahead to to tonight's Tribunal

- The AFL needs to be clear on the rules around bumping

>> START LISTENING NOW

In this episode ...

0:18 – St Kilda's 'PR disaster'

2:19 – There should have been more empathy for Seb Ross and his family

4:25 – Comparing Ross and Tim Mebmrey's situation to two premiership Tigers

7:47 – Discussing Chad Wingard and his upcoming interview

10:26 – Tonight's Tribunal hearing with David Mackay will 'test the rules'

11:16 – The AFL are the ones that need to change the rules, not the Tribunal