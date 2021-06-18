Gary Rohan celebrates his goal after the siren to beat the Dogs in R14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

A GARY Rohan goal after the siren has handed Geelong a thrilling five-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

The Cats trailed by a point with a minute remaining before Rohan marked near the boundary.

In a tight tussle all night, nothing separated the sides as the Cats extended the visitors' hoodoo at GMHBA Stadium. The Dogs haven't won at the ground since 2003.

CATS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

The 12.11 (83) to 11.12 (78) result pushed the Cats level on points with the Dogs, just a game behind Melbourne.

However, they'll be sweating on injuries to Tom Hawkins (neck) and Mitch Duncan (knee), who both finished the game on the bench.

The Cats face fellow premiership hopefuls Brisbane next Thursday night at the Gabba, while the Dogs travel to Perth to take on West Coast on Sunday.

More to come