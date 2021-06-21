Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines during round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's Ollie Wines is closing in on top spot of the AFL Coaches Association’s AFL Champion Player Award, with the midfield bull one of three players to poll a perfect 10 in round 14.

Wines now sits in third spot on the leaderboard behind Clayton Oliver and Marcus Bontempelli.

Essendon's Jake Stringer picked up 10 votes for his powerhouse four-goal performance against the Hawks, while Toby Greene also polled the maximum votes.

Little consensus was reached in the other matches, with votes spread across eight players in the North Melbourne v Brisbane game.

Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.

Geelong v Western Bulldogs

9 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

6 Tom Liberatore (WB)

6 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

4 Sam Menegola (GEEL)

3 Taylor Duryea (WB)

2 Jack Macrae (WB)

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide

10 Ollie Wines (PORT)

7 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

7 Steven Motlop (PORT)

2 Connor Rozee (PORT)

2 Karl Amon (PORT)

1 Touk Miller (GCFC)

1 Willem Drew (PORT)

North Melbourne v Brisbane

5 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

5 Lachie Neale (BL)

5 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)

5 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)

4 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

4 Zac Bailey (BL)

1 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)

1 Grant Birchall (BL)

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton

10 Toby Greene (GWS)

7 Jacob Hopper (GWS)

6 Jeremy Finlayson (GWS)

3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

3 Tim Taranto (GWS)

1 Nick Haynes (GWS)

Hawthorn v Essendon

10 Jake Stringer (ESS)

8 Sam Draper (ESS)

4 Tom Mitchell (HAW)

3 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

2 Luke Breust (HAW)

2 Nick Hind (ESS)

1 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)

Leaderboard

68 Clayton Oliver MELB

66 Marcus Bontempelli WB

60 Ollie Wines PORT

55 Hugh McCluggage BL

55 Darcy Parish ESS

52 Touk Miller GCFC

49 Max Gawn MELB

48 Zach Merrett ESS

48 Samuel Walsh CARL

44 David Mundy FRE

43 Rory Laird ADEL

42 Dustin Martin RICH

42 Nic Naitanui WCE

42 Christian Petracca MELB

42 Jack Steele STK

41 Jarryd Lyons BL

40 Jacob Hopper GWS

38 Jack Macrae WB

38 Taylor Walker ADEL