PORT Adelaide's Ollie Wines is closing in on top spot of the AFL Coaches Association’s AFL Champion Player Award, with the midfield bull one of three players to poll a perfect 10 in round 14.
Wines now sits in third spot on the leaderboard behind Clayton Oliver and Marcus Bontempelli.
Essendon's Jake Stringer picked up 10 votes for his powerhouse four-goal performance against the Hawks, while Toby Greene also polled the maximum votes.
Little consensus was reached in the other matches, with votes spread across eight players in the North Melbourne v Brisbane game.
Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.
Geelong v Western Bulldogs
9 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
6 Tom Liberatore (WB)
6 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
4 Sam Menegola (GEEL)
3 Taylor Duryea (WB)
2 Jack Macrae (WB)
Gold Coast v Port Adelaide
10 Ollie Wines (PORT)
7 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
7 Steven Motlop (PORT)
2 Connor Rozee (PORT)
2 Karl Amon (PORT)
1 Touk Miller (GCFC)
1 Willem Drew (PORT)
North Melbourne v Brisbane
5 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
5 Lachie Neale (BL)
5 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)
5 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)
4 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
4 Zac Bailey (BL)
1 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)
1 Grant Birchall (BL)
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton
10 Toby Greene (GWS)
7 Jacob Hopper (GWS)
6 Jeremy Finlayson (GWS)
3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
3 Tim Taranto (GWS)
1 Nick Haynes (GWS)
Hawthorn v Essendon
10 Jake Stringer (ESS)
8 Sam Draper (ESS)
4 Tom Mitchell (HAW)
3 Jordan Ridley (ESS)
2 Luke Breust (HAW)
2 Nick Hind (ESS)
1 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)
Leaderboard
68 Clayton Oliver MELB
66 Marcus Bontempelli WB
60 Ollie Wines PORT
55 Hugh McCluggage BL
55 Darcy Parish ESS
52 Touk Miller GCFC
49 Max Gawn MELB
48 Zach Merrett ESS
48 Samuel Walsh CARL
44 David Mundy FRE
43 Rory Laird ADEL
42 Dustin Martin RICH
42 Nic Naitanui WCE
42 Christian Petracca MELB
42 Jack Steele STK
41 Jarryd Lyons BL
40 Jacob Hopper GWS
38 Jack Macrae WB
38 Taylor Walker ADEL