LAST year's round seven loss to the Western Bulldogs was forgettable for many at Essendon. The Bombers, in front of a crowd of fewer than 5000 people at Metricon Stadium, were no match for the blistering Bulldogs, who cruised to a seven-goal win.

But the game is an important signpost in the career revolution of Jayden Laverde, this season one of the most improved players in the AFL who has quickly become a vital member of Essendon's backline.

Laverde kicked two goals that night against the Dogs, but also got his first taste of life as a defender. Ben Rutten, then the senior assistant coach under John Worsfold and a 229-game full-back for Adelaide, saw something he liked and wanted to persevere with the move when he took the reins full-time at the end of 2020.

Of several sound positional changes at Essendon this season in Rutten's first year in charge, Laverde's switch from the forward line, where he spent his first six years at the club, has been one of the most valuable.

"I went back for a half against the Doggies and he (Rutten) liked a few things that he saw there and we said it might be something to explore next year," Laverde told AFL.com.au this week.

"In my exit meeting we said we're going to give it a whole pre-season and try down back and see how we go. He saw some good qualities that he thought would be good for the side and he put some faith in me and kept me strong for that role."

Essendon's Jayden Laverde takes a mark against Hawthorn in the R14 clash on June 20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The 25-year-old has been a revelation, playing every game this season and likely sitting inside the top five of Essendon's best and fairest after 14 rounds. His intercept marking, judgement in the air, speed off the mark and competitive instincts have fitted the role – one that he had wanted to try in previous seasons.

"I've asked to play defence a few times throughout my career and see if I can impact down there too because I did play there a little bit growing up and for school, so I wasn't too surprised. But I still wasn't sure where my best footy was until I gave it a go," he said.

"During the pre-season I was still questioning whether I was a better forward or defender but, credit to 'Truck' (Rutten), he kept me sticking to it and stuck to his guns and I had a good pre-season and it was a good opportunity. I don't think I'll look back."

Laverde's form crept up on fans early this season before his biggest splash came on Anzac Day, when he gathered 21 disposals, 13 marks and also kicked a goal in a dominant defensive effort. It was, by his assessment, the best game of his career.

"I started to believe I could play on some good players and actually have an impact for my side in intercepting well," said Laverde, who leads the Bombers for intercept marks this season (27).

The other story within Laverde's form rise is simply playing. Since being a top-20 pick at the 2014 NAB AFL Draft, Laverde has endured a torrid run with injuries, from shoulder problems to soft-tissue setbacks and last year a syndesmosis ankle blow. Often the setbacks have come just as Laverde looked set to hit his straps – last year's 10-week lay-off came a week after the impressive Bulldogs performance.

"It's just frustrating. The type of year it was everyone had their ups and downs. I had a really good pre-season, I didn't miss a session last pre-season, so I went into games feeling really good about myself and super fit but that's footy," he said.

"I started to find some form and was kicking some goals and got injured again and it puts questions in your head about what you could have done differently but realistically that's just footy. I'd been there before so you just have to put your head down and focus on what I can control and that's getting through my rehab."

Saturday night's clash with Melbourne will be his 60th AFL game, with this season the only year he has played more than 10 games in a single campaign. The benefits of playing 13 games in a row – his previous most was 10 – cannot be understated.

"It does make a big difference. I've always been in and out of the side which is a little bit hard to think about pre-game knowing you have to perform to keep your spot and forward can be a difficult role at the best of times," Laverde said.

"Just knowing that I have to perform at a good level to keep my spot versus having a role in the team especially down back and knowing I can do my job and beat my forward will suffice to keep me in the side. It's a different role and a new mindset that helps and I don't have time to switch off in games which also helps me personally as a defender.

"This is still the first year of playing down back, I've only played 13 games there really, so I've got a lot of footy left in me and I think this is just the start of my growth towards being a good AFL defender."

One of his biggest tests will come on Saturday night, with the Demons' key forwards helping steer Melbourne to the top of the ladder and premiership favouritism. The Bombers, though, as the second-highest scoring team in the competition have won four of their past five games, so will enter the MCG clash with confidence.

"I definitely thought this is where we could be. We have an exciting young group and we're really committed to getting better every day and we don't look too far into the future," Laverde said.