Charlie Cameron celebrates one of his three goals against Geelong in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ANY LINGERING doubts about Brisbane's premiership credentials were washed away with a bold, frantic four-quarter demolition of Geelong at the Gabba on Thursday night.

At the same ground they were buried by the Cats in last year's preliminary final, the Lions completely turned the tables with a 44-point triumph that puts them in great position for a top-four finish.

Joe Daniher kicked four goals and Charlie Cameron three in the 13.16 (94) to 7.8 (50) triumph as Brisbane's slick ball movement gave the usually stingy Geelong defence headaches all night.

LIONS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

The Lions kicked the first five goals of the game, and despite a brief Cats fightback in the second quarter, were never troubled.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Brisbane v Geelong The Lions and Cats clash in round 15

It's just the second time in the past 14 matches between the clubs Brisbane has come out on top.

Daniel Rich (25 disposals, 641m gained) was the early architect, pulling the trigger on a number of aggressive kicks into the corridor as the home team regularly swept the ball from one end of the ground to the other.

Captain Dayne Zorko was magnificent, setting a defensive tone with 12 tackles that his teammates followed. He was also influential in attack, gathering 24 disposals and using his penetrating kicking to get the ball deep inside 50.

The result was plenty of space for Brisbane's dangerous forwards.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Charlie wows Gabba again with huge hang time Charlie Cameron floats in the air and brings down an awesome mark to help the Lions stretch their lead even further

It was a different story at the other end of the ground, with Geelong's potent triumvirate of Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron and Gary Rohan kept to just two final quarter goals between them.

Marcus Adams was particularly impressive in his 50th game, not only nullifying Hawkins but racking up a game-high 10 intercepts.

Cam Guthrie (34 disposals) was Geelong's best, while skipper Joel Selwood was kept to just 13 touches, followed by young Lion Deven Robertson.

Brisbane was on the job from the opening minute, picking apart Geelong's defence and kicking four unanswered goals in the first term.

Former Cat Lincoln McCarthy had two, the first following a sizzling Dan McStay pass and the second coming after sublime transition that involved perfect kicks from Rich and Zorko.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Richest of kicks leads Lincoln towards the sticks Daniel Rich delivers a trademark pass and Lincoln McCarthy is the eventual beneficiary, who punishes his ex-side superbly

The second quarter started similarly as Cameron kicked a second goal on Tom Stewart, but the Cats battled back as they got on top around the contest.

Zach Tuohy, Patrick Dangerfield and Isaac Smith kicked goals within the space of four minutes to halve the lead to 18 points.

Tempers began to fray with an incredible 37 free kicks whistled in the first half, but Daniher steadied the ship for the Lions after the siren, threading the needle with an exquisite set shot from close to the left boundary line.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Stewart furious with Cameron as tensions explode All hell breaks loose after Charlie Cameron and Tom Stewart collide after this fiery tackle

Lachie back from the brink

Midway through the first quarter it looked like Brisbane's Brownlow medallist was done for the night. Neale was tackled by Jeremy Cameron and put his right arm out to brace for contact, but the result was not what he hoped for. The champion midfielder got up clutching his right shoulder, which appeared to have popped out. He went straight to the rooms but returned just minutes later. Clearly hampered, Neale got better as the night went on, finishing with 24 disposals despite being tagged by Mark O'Connor again.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Massive fireworks after Neale hurts shoulder The Lions suffer a huge blow with Lachie Neale leaving the field in pain after being tackled late by Jeremy Cameron

Charlie takes the chocolates in pivotal battle

Having another incredible season, two-time All Australian Tom Stewart was the focus of much of the build-up ahead of his 100th game. Following his 10 intercept marks against the Western Bulldogs last week, Stewart's job against the Lions was to tame Charlie Cameron. It didn't quite go according to plan for the Cats defender with Cameron beating him on the lead and when the ball hit the ground. The Lions livewire finished with 3.3, eventually having Jed Bews moved over to take the job from Stewart.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard You can't catch Charlie, even when on the ground Charlie Cameron bounces back to his feet in a flash and soccers through an absolute beauty

Three-headed monster tamed

During its eight previous matches together Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron and Gary Rohan had put opponents to the sword, combining for 64 goals. Against the Lions though they barely got near it. Marcus Adams took Hawkins, Harris Andrews took Cameron and Brandon Starcevich blanketed Rohan. The Geelong trio combined for just two final quarter goals as Brisbane defended Geelong's 50 inside 50s superbly.

BRISBANE 4.7 8.9 11.13 13.16 (94)

GEELONG 0.1 3.5 5.6 7.8 (50)

GOALS

Brisbane: Daniher 4, Cameron 3, Hipwood 2, McCarthy 2, Coleman, Lyons

Geelong: Smith 2, Tuohy 2, Hawkins, Rohan, Dangerfield

BEST

Brisbane: Cameron, Rich, Zorko, Adams, Daniher, Andrews, Starcevich, McInerney

Geelong: Dangerfield, Guthrie, Tuohy, Smith

INJURIES

Brisbane: Birchall (ill) replaced in selected side by Payne; Neale (shoulder)

Geelong: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson (unused)

Geelong: Quinton Narkle (unused)

Crowd: 29,024 at the Gabba