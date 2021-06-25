CARLTON skipper Patrick Cripps will be at the club for the rest of his career, signing a mammoth six-year deal with the Blues on Friday.

After much speculation, the restricted free agent and three-time best and fairest winner has penned a mega extension that will take him through until 2027.

Cripps came into the year as the club's biggest priority re-signing, having emerged as one of the game's best contested and clearance players throughout his glittering 131-game career with the club.

Carlton was buoyed in pre-season when the hard-nosed midfielder told senior club officials that he was willing to commit his future to the Blues, working through the final details of his extension in the last few months.

Despite ongoing interest from both teams in his home state of Western Australia, Cripps instead opted to sign a long-term contract with the team that drafted him with the 13th selection in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft.

The contract, which will take Cripps through until the age of 32, follows a two-year deal signed by the club's star key forward and the current Coleman Medal leader Harry McKay recently.

"I love this club, I love the people and I love the privilege of pulling on that navy blue jumper each and every week. This place has become home – my decision was that simple," Cripps said.

"I couldn’t be more confident in what we are building here. It is not always going to be smooth sailing, but this group will not stop working until we achieve what we are striving for – winning that 17th premiership for the Carlton Football Club.

"We’ve been through some tough periods as a group and we’ll continue to be challenged but none of that will shake our belief in the direction we are heading and what we are capable of.

"There really isn’t any other football club in the country like ours. The passion our members and fans have is incredible and the support they’ve given me over the last eight years is something I never take for granted – we’ve ridden the highs and lows so far together and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead for us in the years to come."

Cripps, who has won the John Nicholls Medal as Carlton's best and fairest in 2015, 2018 and 2019, is also a dual All-Australian and was also voted the AFL Players' Association's Most Valuable Player in 2019.