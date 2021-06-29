Sam Walsh gets his handball away during the round three clash between Carlton and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on April 4, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE'S clash with Carlton on Saturday night could be moved to Tasmania, with the AFL investigating possible venues after all teams from Queensland and Western Australia were relocated to Victoria on Tuesday.

The game, originally scheduled for Optus Stadium on Saturday night, is set to be moved due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions that have been implemented across the country in recent days.

But with the MCG already in use due to Melbourne's clash with Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, and with Hawthorn set to meet Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, the game cannot be fixtured in central Melbourne.

It's left Geelong's GMHBA Stadium as the likely venue, though the AFL is also understood to be considering one of two Tasmanian locations – University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston and Blundstone Arena in Hobart – as possible venues.

COVID FLASHPOINT Four clubs fly to Victoria

For the Gold Coast v Richmond game on Thursday night, Marvel Stadium is now one of the options but there is a chance the Suns will return to Queensland and play the match at Metricon.

More to come