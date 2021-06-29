THE LATEST on Carlton veteran Marc Murphy, Magpies high-flyer Jeremy Howe, a pair of important Tigers and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 15.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Groin 5 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Tom Lynch Toe 2-3 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Rory Sloane Finger TBC Daniel Talia Foot TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The only problem coming out of the weekend's loss to Carlton was the finger ligament injury to skipper Sloane. He was due to get it X-rayed on Tuesday with the club considering surgery that could end his season. The Crows expect to update his timeline shortly. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Groin TBC Nakia Cockatoo Hamstring 1-2 weeks Cam Ellis-Yolmen Achilles Test Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 8-9 weeks Ryan Lester Hamstring 1-2 weeks Harry Sharp Ankle 6 weeks Ely Smith Ankle 1-3 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Cockatoo has aggravated a hamstring that has hampered him through the season, but is not expected to miss too long. Lester has missed three matches but is improving and should be back in the frame within a week or two. Grant Birchall missed last week's win over Geelong with illness, but is available to play Adelaide. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Knee TBC David Cuningham Knee Season Charlie Curnow Knee 3-5 weeks Zac Fisher Ankle Test Michael Gibbons Hamstring 6-8 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Oscar McDonald Back 2-3 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1-2 weeks Alex Mirkov Knee 2-3 weeks Marc Murphy Calf 2 weeks Sam Philp Groin Season Marc Pittonet Ankle 6-8 weeks Will Setterfield Hand 1 week Zac Williams Suspension Round 17 Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The Blues lose Williams through suspension and Murphy for the next fortnight, while Gibbons and Pittonet are in races against the clock to return this season. However, Fisher should be welcomed back this week and Levi Casboult is available after serving a one-match VFL ban. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Shoulder Season Tyler Brown Shoulder Season Jeremy Howe Hamstring 2-3 weeks Ash Johnson Finger 3 weeks Beau McCreery Hamstring 6 weeks Reef McInnes Ankle 2-3 weeks Darcy Moore Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Howe has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from hamstring surgery and is eyeing a return as early as round 18. Scans revealed McCreery had suffered a high-grade hamstring strain which leaves his season in some doubt with eight rounds remaining. Johnson fractured his finger at training last week with his first game for the club to be delayed. Levi Greenwood called time on his career this week after recently battling concussion. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Indefinite Jye Caldwell Hamstring 6-8 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle TBC Aaron Francis Mental health TBC Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Andrew McGrath Knee 5-8 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Indefinite Andrew Phillips Hamstring 3-4 weeks Dylan Shiel Knee 1-2 weeks Will Snelling Thumb Test Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Snelling is likely to return this week from thumb surgery while Shiel continues to work back from his early-season knee injury. Francis could come back at AFL level this week after missing last week having returned to the club following his mental health break. Baldwin joined in full training last week as he steps up his recovery from back-to-back knee reconstructions. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Brennan Cox Hamstring Season Michael Frederick Ankle 6-7 weeks Nat Fyfe Shoulder Test Joel Hamling Ankle TBC Stephen Hill Hamstring 2 weeks Ethan Hughes Shoulder Test Sam Sturt Knee Season Matt Taberner Calf 3-4 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring Test Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Taberner suffered a high calf strain against Collingwood and could miss another month having just returned from an ankle issue. In good news for the Dockers, defenders Hughes and Young are on the verge of returning, with the Dockers confident both will be available. Fyfe was a late withdrawal in round 15 but looks to have recovered sufficiently from his dislocated right shoulder. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Clark Shoulder 4-8 weeks Mitch Duncan Knee 8-10 weeks Nathan Kreuger Back Test Sam Simpson Quad 2-3 weeks Cooper Stephens Ankle Indefinite Cameron Taheny Hamstring Test Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Clark suffered damage to his AC joint in the Cats' VFL win over Brisbane and will be sidelined for a number of weeks. Simpson is making recovery from his quad injury and is set to re-join the main training group, while Kreuger and Taheny will be tests ahead of the VFL this week. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Sam Collins Ankle Test Matt Conroy Knee Season Jordan Murdoc Calf 1 week Rhys Nicholls Back Indefinite Rory Thompson Knee Season Lachie Weller Hamstring 1 week Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Captain Swallow has ticked off his concussion protocol to date and is expected to resume his place in the team to play Richmond on Thursday night. Collins has already missed three matches with an ankle injury – something the club thought he'd miss just one with – and should join Swallow against the Tigers. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Ankle Test Tom Hutchesson Calf 1 week Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Braydon Preuss Pectoral 9-13 weeks Nick Shipley Concussion 1 week Conor Stone Hamstring TBC Sam Taylor Ankle Test Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Jesse Hogan is available for selection after clearing all tests on his torn calf and training strongly. The prized recruit has kicked eight goals in two matches for the Giants, who must now decide whether to bring Hogan straight into the senior team or give him a run in the VFL after being sidelined since round nine. Captain Coniglio is expected to play this week but after a long recovery from serious ankle and toe injuries will come back through the VFL. Key defender Taylor might also return but needs to pass a fitness test. Stone re-injured his hamstring and Shipley was concussed at the lower level - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Denver Grainger-Barras Concussion TBC Jack Gunston Back TBC Jarman Impey Ankle Season Mitch Lewis Concussion Test Harry Morrison Hamstring 4 weeks James Sicily Knee Indefinite Chad Wingard Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Wingard (hamstring tightness) and Grainger-Barras (concussion) have definitely been ruled out of this round's match, with the club to make a call on their availabilities next week. Impey injured his ankle badly at training last week and requires surgery. Gunston is making a slow but steady return, ramping up his running with the hope of progressing to ball work next week. Seamus Mitchell (ankle) is now available. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The Demons have just three players unavailable, after Jack Viney returned last week and Bailey Laurie (eye), Deakyn Smith (ankle) and Joel Smith (knee) made their comebacks through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle Test Aidan Bonar Ankle 3-5 weeks Charlie Comben Leg 3-5 weeks Aidan Corr Toe Indefinite Taylor Garner Ankle Test Matt McGuinness Foot TBC Flynn Perez Knee Season Phoenix Spicer Hamstring TBC Dom Tyson Calf TBC Will Walker Thumb TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should have Anderson available to play at least a half in the VFL this week, joining Jared Polec (hamstring) who made his comeback last week. Garner is also a chance to return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Season Zak Butters Ankle TBC Xavier Duursma Knee 1 week Orazio Fantasia Knee 2-3 weeks Lachie Jones Hamstring 3-4 weeks Robbie Gray Knee 6-7 weeks Hamish Hartlett Hip Assess Trent McKenzie Shoulder Assess Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Connor Rozee Knee Assess Taj Schofield Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Rozee has a lateral ligament sprain in his right knee and will be monitored this week, with McKenzie also in doubt with a sprained SC joint. Hartlett was withdrawn last week with hip flexor soreness but is expected to be available. Duursma is expected to be available next week after recovering from knee surgery. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Astbury Achilles Test Noah Balta Syndesmosis Indefinite Nathan Broad Syndesmosis Indefinite Mabior Chol Finger Test Tom Lynch Knee 1-2 weeks Bigoa Nyuon Knee Test Dion Prestia Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Nick Vlastuin Corked quad Test Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Richmond's injury list has doubled in one weekend. Balta and Broad left hospital on Tuesday after having surgery on their respective syndesmosis injuries and are looking likely to miss at least two months. Astbury, Lynch and Nyuon are more likely to be available this week than Vlastuin and Chol, while Nankervis will be reassessed next week with an eye of bringing him back in round 17. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Billings Knee Test Jack Bytel Concussion TBC Jake Carlisle Back Season Hunter Clark Jaw 6-8 weeks Nick Coffield Hamstring 4-6 weeks James Frawley Calf 1-2 weeks Jarryn Geary Shoulder 10-12 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Zak Jones Quad 2-3 weeks Shaun McKernan Toe 1-2 weeks Ben Paton Broken leg Season Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Billings faces a test in order to prove his fitness from a knee injury that kept him out of the win over Richmond. The restricted free agent twisted it at main training on Wednesday before he was a late out. Coffield, who was the late inclusion, injured his hamstring and will be out for at least a month. Bytel remains sidelined with concussion, while Frawley has injured a calf in his bid to return from a shoulder injury. McKernan is still injured with a toe complaint, however Jones is making progress from his quad setback. The Saints have also put a timeline on Geary's shoulder after surgery with his season all but over pending a late miracle. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Braeden Campbell Shin 1-2weeks Lewis Melican Achilles TBC Sam Naismith ACL Indefinite Sam Reid Calf 1-2 weeks Chad Warner Shin 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Defender Melican was nearing his return from a hamstring strain but now has an issue with his Achilles. The Swans continue to take a cautious approach with Warner and he has only just started running again after feeling soreness in his shin a few weeks ago. Reid is back in training but given his history with soft-tissue injuries will build back slowly. Sam Wicks is available after missing a week through suspension. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Cameron Ankle TBC Ben Johnson Hamstring Test Willie Rioli Suspension August 20 Liam Ryan Suspension Round 17 Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Connor West Ankle Test Isiah Winder Knee Test Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The injury list was slashed in half this week after several stars returned, but Ryan's absence because of a one-match suspension is a blow. Defender Tom Barrass appeared sore after a big collision with Bulldog Riley Garcia, but the Eagles are yet to confirm if the defender suffered any damage. West should be close to returning from an ankle sprain once WAFL football resumes. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Shoulder 3-4 weeks Ryan Gardner Shoulder 6-8 weeks Stefan Martin Groin 1-2 weeks Lin Jong Hamstring 3 weeks Adam Treloar Ankle 4-6 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Knee 3-5 weeks Easton Wood Ankle TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The Dogs have a couple of issues out of the weekend, with Wood suffering a setback in the VFL with an ankle concern that could keep him out for multiple weeks, while at AFL level Gardner also suffered a shoulder injury that will see him miss up to eight weeks. Dunkley (shoulder) and Treloar (ankle) continue their rehabilitation from their respective long-term concerns, while Martin will miss at least the next fortnight with groin soreness. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list