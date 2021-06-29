THE LATEST on Carlton veteran Marc Murphy, Magpies high-flyer Jeremy Howe, a pair of important Tigers and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round 15.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|5 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Toe
|2-3 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Finger
|TBC
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
The only problem coming out of the weekend's loss to Carlton was the finger ligament injury to skipper Sloane. He was due to get it X-rayed on Tuesday with the club considering surgery that could end his season. The Crows expect to update his timeline shortly. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|TBC
|Nakia Cockatoo
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Ellis-Yolmen
|Achilles
|Test
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|8-9 weeks
|Ryan Lester
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|6 weeks
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Cockatoo has aggravated a hamstring that has hampered him through the season, but is not expected to miss too long. Lester has missed three matches but is improving and should be back in the frame within a week or two. Grant Birchall missed last week's win over Geelong with illness, but is available to play Adelaide. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Knee
|TBC
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|Test
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Marc Murphy
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Hand
|1 week
|Zac Williams
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
The Blues lose Williams through suspension and Murphy for the next fortnight, while Gibbons and Pittonet are in races against the clock to return this season. However, Fisher should be welcomed back this week and Levi Casboult is available after serving a one-match VFL ban. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Ash Johnson
|Finger
|3 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Darcy Moore
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Howe has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from hamstring surgery and is eyeing a return as early as round 18. Scans revealed McCreery had suffered a high-grade hamstring strain which leaves his season in some doubt with eight rounds remaining. Johnson fractured his finger at training last week with his first game for the club to be delayed. Levi Greenwood called time on his career this week after recently battling concussion. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|TBC
|Aaron Francis
|Mental health
|TBC
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Andrew McGrath
|Knee
|5-8 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Andrew Phillips
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Will Snelling
|Thumb
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Snelling is likely to return this week from thumb surgery while Shiel continues to work back from his early-season knee injury. Francis could come back at AFL level this week after missing last week having returned to the club following his mental health break. Baldwin joined in full training last week as he steps up his recovery from back-to-back knee reconstructions. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Nat Fyfe
|Shoulder
|Test
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|TBC
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Ethan Hughes
|Shoulder
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Taberner
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Taberner suffered a high calf strain against Collingwood and could miss another month having just returned from an ankle issue. In good news for the Dockers, defenders Hughes and Young are on the verge of returning, with the Dockers confident both will be available. Fyfe was a late withdrawal in round 15 but looks to have recovered sufficiently from his dislocated right shoulder. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Clark
|Shoulder
|4-8 weeks
|Mitch Duncan
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Back
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Cameron Taheny
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Clark suffered damage to his AC joint in the Cats' VFL win over Brisbane and will be sidelined for a number of weeks. Simpson is making recovery from his quad injury and is set to re-join the main training group, while Kreuger and Taheny will be tests ahead of the VFL this week. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Collins
|Ankle
|Test
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Jordan Murdoc
|Calf
|1 week
|Rhys Nicholls
|Back
|Indefinite
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Captain Swallow has ticked off his concussion protocol to date and is expected to resume his place in the team to play Richmond on Thursday night. Collins has already missed three matches with an ankle injury – something the club thought he'd miss just one with – and should join Swallow against the Tigers. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|Test
|Tom Hutchesson
|Calf
|1 week
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Pectoral
|9-13 weeks
|Nick Shipley
|Concussion
|1 week
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Sam Taylor
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Jesse Hogan is available for selection after clearing all tests on his torn calf and training strongly. The prized recruit has kicked eight goals in two matches for the Giants, who must now decide whether to bring Hogan straight into the senior team or give him a run in the VFL after being sidelined since round nine. Captain Coniglio is expected to play this week but after a long recovery from serious ankle and toe injuries will come back through the VFL. Key defender Taylor might also return but needs to pass a fitness test. Stone re-injured his hamstring and Shipley was concussed at the lower level - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|Jarman Impey
|Ankle
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Concussion
|Test
|Harry Morrison
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Chad Wingard
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Wingard (hamstring tightness) and Grainger-Barras (concussion) have definitely been ruled out of this round's match, with the club to make a call on their availabilities next week. Impey injured his ankle badly at training last week and requires surgery. Gunston is making a slow but steady return, ramping up his running with the hope of progressing to ball work next week. Seamus Mitchell (ankle) is now available. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
The Demons have just three players unavailable, after Jack Viney returned last week and Bailey Laurie (eye), Deakyn Smith (ankle) and Joel Smith (knee) made their comebacks through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|Test
|Aidan Bonar
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|3-5 weeks
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Taylor Garner
|Ankle
|Test
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|TBC
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Dom Tyson
|Calf
|TBC
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos should have Anderson available to play at least a half in the VFL this week, joining Jared Polec (hamstring) who made his comeback last week. Garner is also a chance to return. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|Season
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|TBC
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|1 week
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Robbie Gray
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Hamish Hartlett
|Hip
|Assess
|Trent McKenzie
|Shoulder
|Assess
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Connor Rozee
|Knee
|Assess
|Taj Schofield
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Rozee has a lateral ligament sprain in his right knee and will be monitored this week, with McKenzie also in doubt with a sprained SC joint. Hartlett was withdrawn last week with hip flexor soreness but is expected to be available. Duursma is expected to be available next week after recovering from knee surgery. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Astbury
|Achilles
|Test
|Noah Balta
|Syndesmosis
|Indefinite
|Nathan Broad
|Syndesmosis
|Indefinite
|Mabior Chol
|Finger
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Knee
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Nick Vlastuin
|Corked quad
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Richmond's injury list has doubled in one weekend. Balta and Broad left hospital on Tuesday after having surgery on their respective syndesmosis injuries and are looking likely to miss at least two months. Astbury, Lynch and Nyuon are more likely to be available this week than Vlastuin and Chol, while Nankervis will be reassessed next week with an eye of bringing him back in round 17. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Billings
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Bytel
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Jaw
|6-8 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|James Frawley
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|10-12 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Shaun McKernan
|Toe
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Billings faces a test in order to prove his fitness from a knee injury that kept him out of the win over Richmond. The restricted free agent twisted it at main training on Wednesday before he was a late out. Coffield, who was the late inclusion, injured his hamstring and will be out for at least a month. Bytel remains sidelined with concussion, while Frawley has injured a calf in his bid to return from a shoulder injury. McKernan is still injured with a toe complaint, however Jones is making progress from his quad setback. The Saints have also put a timeline on Geary's shoulder after surgery with his season all but over pending a late miracle. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|1-2weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Achilles
|TBC
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Sam Reid
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Chad Warner
|Shin
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
Defender Melican was nearing his return from a hamstring strain but now has an issue with his Achilles. The Swans continue to take a cautious approach with Warner and he has only just started running again after feeling soreness in his shin a few weeks ago. Reid is back in training but given his history with soft-tissue injuries will build back slowly. Sam Wicks is available after missing a week through suspension. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|TBC
|Ben Johnson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Willie Rioli
|Suspension
|August 20
|Liam Ryan
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Connor West
|Ankle
|Test
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
The injury list was slashed in half this week after several stars returned, but Ryan's absence because of a one-match suspension is a blow. Defender Tom Barrass appeared sore after a big collision with Bulldog Riley Garcia, but the Eagles are yet to confirm if the defender suffered any damage. West should be close to returning from an ankle sprain once WAFL football resumes. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Stefan Martin
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Easton Wood
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 29
Early prognosis
The Dogs have a couple of issues out of the weekend, with Wood suffering a setback in the VFL with an ankle concern that could keep him out for multiple weeks, while at AFL level Gardner also suffered a shoulder injury that will see him miss up to eight weeks. Dunkley (shoulder) and Treloar (ankle) continue their rehabilitation from their respective long-term concerns, while Martin will miss at least the next fortnight with groin soreness. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list