THE LATEST on Carlton veteran Marc Murphy, Magpies high-flyer Jeremy Howe, a pair of important Tigers and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 15.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Crouch  Groin  5 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Lynch  Toe  2-3 weeks
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Rory Sloane  Finger  TBC
 Daniel Talia  Foot  TBC
 Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The only problem coming out of the weekend's loss to Carlton was the finger ligament injury to skipper Sloane. He was due to get it X-rayed on Tuesday with the club considering surgery that could end his season. The Crows expect to update his timeline shortly. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Nakia Cockatoo  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Cam Ellis-Yolmen  Achilles  Test
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  8-9 weeks
 Ryan Lester  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  6 weeks
 Ely Smith  Ankle  1-3 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Cockatoo has aggravated a hamstring that has hampered him through the season, but is not expected to miss too long. Lester has missed three matches but is improving and should be back in the frame within a week or two. Grant Birchall missed last week's win over Geelong with illness, but is available to play Adelaide. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Knee  TBC
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  Test
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  2-3 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Marc Murphy  Calf  2 weeks
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Will Setterfield  Hand  1 week
 Zac Williams  Suspension  Round 17
 Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The Blues lose Williams through suspension and Murphy for the next fortnight, while Gibbons and Pittonet are in races against the clock to return this season. However, Fisher should be welcomed back this week and Levi Casboult is available after serving a one-match VFL ban. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Shoulder  Season
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Ash Johnson  Finger  3 weeks
 Beau McCreery  Hamstring  6 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Darcy Moore  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Howe has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from hamstring surgery and is eyeing a return as early as round 18. Scans revealed McCreery had suffered a high-grade hamstring strain which leaves his season in some doubt with eight rounds remaining. Johnson fractured his finger at training last week with his first game for the club to be delayed. Levi Greenwood called time on his career this week after recently battling concussion. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Indefinite
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   6-8 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle  TBC
 Aaron Francis  Mental health  TBC
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Andrew McGrath  Knee  5-8 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Indefinite
 Andrew Phillips  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Will Snelling  Thumb  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Snelling is likely to return this week from thumb surgery while Shiel continues to work back from his early-season knee injury. Francis could come back at AFL level this week after missing last week having returned to the club following his mental health break. Baldwin joined in full training last week as he steps up his recovery from back-to-back knee reconstructions. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Brennan Cox  Hamstring  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  6-7 weeks
 Nat Fyfe  Shoulder  Test
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  TBC
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Ethan Hughes  Shoulder  Test
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Matt Taberner  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Taberner suffered a high calf strain against Collingwood and could miss another month having just returned from an ankle issue. In good news for the Dockers, defenders Hughes and Young are on the verge of returning, with the Dockers confident both will be available. Fyfe was a late withdrawal in round 15 but looks to have recovered sufficiently from his dislocated right shoulder. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Clark  Shoulder  4-8 weeks
 Mitch Duncan  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Back  Test
 Sam Simpson  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Indefinite
 Cameron Taheny  Hamstring  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Clark suffered damage to his AC joint in the Cats' VFL win over Brisbane and will be sidelined for a number of weeks. Simpson is making recovery from his quad injury and is set to re-join the main training group, while Kreuger and Taheny will be tests ahead of the VFL this week. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Sam Collins  Ankle  Test
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Jordan Murdoc  Calf  1 week
 Rhys Nicholls  Back  Indefinite
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Lachie Weller  Hamstring  1 week
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Captain Swallow has ticked off his concussion protocol to date and is expected to resume his place in the team to play Richmond on Thursday night. Collins has already missed three matches with an ankle injury – something the club thought he'd miss just one with – and should join Swallow against the Tigers. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  Test
 Tom Hutchesson  Calf  1 week
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Pectoral  9-13 weeks
 Nick Shipley  Concussion  1 week
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  TBC
 Sam Taylor  Ankle  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Jesse Hogan is available for selection after clearing all tests on his torn calf and training strongly. The prized recruit has kicked eight goals in two matches for the Giants, who must now decide whether to bring Hogan straight into the senior team or give him a run in the VFL after being sidelined since round nine. Captain Coniglio is expected to play this week but after a long recovery from serious ankle and toe injuries will come back through the VFL. Key defender Taylor might also return but needs to pass a fitness test. Stone re-injured his hamstring and Shipley was concussed at the lower level - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Concussion  TBC
 Jack Gunston    Back  TBC
 Jarman Impey  Ankle  Season
 Mitch Lewis  Concussion  Test
 Harry Morrison  Hamstring  4 weeks
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
 Chad Wingard  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Wingard (hamstring tightness) and Grainger-Barras (concussion) have definitely been ruled out of this round's match, with the club to make a call on their availabilities next week. Impey injured his ankle badly at training last week and requires surgery. Gunston is making a slow but steady return, ramping up his running with the hope of progressing to ball work next week. Seamus Mitchell (ankle) is now available. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The Demons have just three players unavailable, after Jack Viney returned last week and Bailey Laurie (eye), Deakyn Smith (ankle) and Joel Smith (knee) made their comebacks through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  Test
 Aidan Bonar  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  3-5 weeks
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Indefinite
 Taylor Garner  Ankle  Test
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  TBC
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  TBC
 Dom Tyson  Calf  TBC
 Will Walker  Thumb  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should have Anderson available to play at least a half in the VFL this week, joining Jared Polec (hamstring) who made his comeback last week. Garner is also a chance to return. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  Season
 Zak Butters  Ankle  TBC
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  1 week
 Orazio Fantasia  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Jones  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Robbie Gray  Knee  6-7 weeks
 Hamish Hartlett  Hip  Assess
 Trent McKenzie  Shoulder  Assess
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
 Connor Rozee  Knee  Assess
 Taj Schofield  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Rozee has a lateral ligament sprain in his right knee and will be monitored this week, with McKenzie also in doubt with a sprained SC joint. Hartlett was withdrawn last week with hip flexor soreness but is expected to be available. Duursma is expected to be available next week after recovering from knee surgery. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Astbury  Achilles  Test
 Noah Balta  Syndesmosis  Indefinite
 Nathan Broad  Syndesmosis  Indefinite
 Mabior Chol  Finger  Test
 Tom Lynch  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Bigoa Nyuon  Knee  Test
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
 Nick Vlastuin  Corked quad  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Richmond's injury list has doubled in one weekend. Balta and Broad left hospital on Tuesday after having surgery on their respective syndesmosis injuries and are looking likely to miss at least two months. Astbury, Lynch and Nyuon are more likely to be available this week than Vlastuin and Chol, while Nankervis will be reassessed next week with an eye of bringing him back in round 17. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Billings  Knee  Test
 Jack Bytel  Concussion  TBC
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Hunter Clark  Jaw  6-8 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 James Frawley  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  10-12 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Zak Jones  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Shaun McKernan  Toe  1-2 weeks
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Billings faces a test in order to prove his fitness from a knee injury that kept him out of the win over Richmond. The restricted free agent twisted it at main training on Wednesday before he was a late out. Coffield, who was the late inclusion, injured his hamstring and will be out for at least a month. Bytel remains sidelined with concussion, while Frawley has injured a calf in his bid to return from a shoulder injury. McKernan is still injured with a toe complaint, however Jones is making progress from his quad setback. The Saints have also put a timeline on Geary's shoulder after surgery with his season all but over pending a late miracle. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Braeden Campbell  Shin  1-2weeks
 Lewis Melican  Achilles  TBC
 Sam Naismith  ACL  Indefinite
 Sam Reid   Calf  1-2 weeks
 Chad Warner  Shin  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

Defender Melican was nearing his return from a hamstring strain but now has an issue with his Achilles. The Swans continue to take a cautious approach with Warner and he has only just started running again after feeling soreness in his shin a few weeks ago. Reid is back in training but given his history with soft-tissue injuries will build back slowly. Sam Wicks is available after missing a week through suspension. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  TBC
 Ben Johnson  Hamstring  Test
 Willie Rioli  Suspension  August 20
 Liam Ryan  Suspension  Round 17
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Connor West  Ankle  Test
 Isiah Winder  Knee  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The injury list was slashed in half this week after several stars returned, but Ryan's absence because of a one-match suspension is a blow. Defender Tom Barrass appeared sore after a big collision with Bulldog Riley Garcia, but the Eagles are yet to confirm if the defender suffered any damage. West should be close to returning from an ankle sprain once WAFL football resumes. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  3-4 weeks
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
 Stefan Martin  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  3 weeks 
 Adam Treloar  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Easton Wood  Ankle  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 29

Early prognosis

The Dogs have a couple of issues out of the weekend, with Wood suffering a setback in the VFL with an ankle concern that could keep him out for multiple weeks, while at AFL level Gardner also suffered a shoulder injury that will see him miss up to eight weeks. Dunkley (shoulder) and Treloar (ankle) continue their rehabilitation from their respective long-term concerns, while Martin will miss at least the next fortnight with groin soreness. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 