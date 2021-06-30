ADELAIDE and Port Adelaide will leave South Australia on Wednesday afternoon as the AFL scrambles to keep round 16 alive.

SA reported five new local COVID cases on Wednesday, but decided against going into a snap lockdown as all cases are in one family and have been isolating.

The Crows and Power will join the other 16 teams in Victoria with doubts surrounding where Saturday's Adelaide-Brisbane clash, originally scheduled for Adelaide Oval, will be played.

Saturday night's Hawthorn-Port Adelaide clash will proceed at Marvel Stadium in what will be Shaun Burgoyne's 400th match.

“Bringing the two South Australian teams to Victoria today minimises risk for the competition as we progress the season in a constantly changing environment,” AFL executive general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld Auld said.

“As of this evening we will have all 18 teams in Victoria and, as a competition, we will continue to remain adaptable where required.

“The two teams travelling today will fly to Victoria via a charter flight and will remain in the state ahead of this round’s matches.

“While COVID-19 continues to impact the community, we will work closely with state governments, health officials, our clubs and players to ensure the best possible outcome for everyone in the game.”

The Crows on Wednesday morning announced the sale of tickets for the round 16 clash have been temporarily suspended, pending further updates from SA's health department.

It comes as the AFL scrambles to finalise its fixture just a day out from the opening match of the week amid a worsening health situation across Australia.

All 18 clubs will be Victoria by the end of the day after Brisbane, Gold Coast, West Coast and Fremantle arrived in Melbourne on Tuesday night due to lockdowns in south-east Queensland and Perth.

The Suns' Thursday night home clash with Richmond has already been moved from Metricon Stadium to Marvel Stadium.

The Lions had planned to travel from Melbourne to Adelaide on Saturday, pending an exemption from SA Health.

But those plans are on hold until there is an update on the COVID-19 situation in SA.

The Lions still hope to return to Queensland on Sunday, if Brisbane's lockdown ends, but are prepared to be away for longer.

Sydney and GWS are already based in Melbourne, having flown out last week because of Bondi's growing COVID-19 cluster.

The Swans' home game against West Coast at the SCG has been shifted to GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, while the Giants will play at the MCG for the second-straight week when they face Melbourne on Saturday.