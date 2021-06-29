Nat Fyfe at Perth airport ahead of his R1 in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

AFTER a delay of almost three hours due to a baggage check-in issue, Gold Coast and Brisbane are finally flying to Melbourne on board a chartered flight.

West Coast and Fremantle have also shared a flight to a Victoria as COVID restrictions spread throughout Australia.

The AFL has released the latest travel details for the clubs which will be COVID-tested when they land in Victoria and forced to isolate until they each receive a negative result

Marvel Stadium will hold the Thursday night game between Gold Coast and Richmond. And the Dockers' round 16 clash against Carlton will be relocated from Optus Stadium to either GMHBA Stadium or possibly Tasmania.

Chief executive Simon Garlick said the Dockers would take their whole squad to the east coast on Tuesday, except for those players recovering from long-term injuries.

He said the club was planning to be away for at least two weeks but possibly longer, with the team currently scheduled to play Hawthorn in Tasmania in round 17.

"There's an element of plan for the worst and hope for the best," Garlick said ahead of the Dockers' flight to Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Walters and Nat Fyfe at the airport in Gold Coast on June 9, 2020. Getty Images

"In an ideal world it's play Carlton then play Hawthorn and get back to Perth in readiness for Geelong (in round 18), but knowing that it might potentially go for a little bit longer than that."

Garlick said the Dockers, who had not opened ticket sales for the Carlton clash, were budgeting for a significant financial loss from the relocated home game, which was hoped to draw 40,000 spectators.

He hoped Perth would become a viable option for matches later in the season, which would open the possibility of a 'make-up' home game for fans.

AFL clubs and broadcasting manager Travis Auld said the decision to bring clubs to Victoria was made to best manage the evolving COVID crisis.

"We will continue to remain adaptable as the season progresses in a constantly changing environment," Mr Auld said.

"While COVID-19 continues to impact the community, we will work closely with state governments, health officials, our clubs and our players to ensure the best possible outcome for everyone in the game."

Queensland recorded four new locally acquired cases over Sunday and Monday, leading to the South Australian Government closing its border. South-east Queensland has ramped up restrictions following the latest development.

The Lions - due to play Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon - are unsure how long they will be away, with games scheduled against St Kilda (Gabba), Richmond (MCG) and Hawthorn) MCG) following this weekend.

Earlier in the season Brisbane was forced into a 16-day stay in Melbourne following an outbreak after they boarded a flight to play Geelong in round two.

Jarrod Berry and Callum Ah Chee leaving Port Melbourne Football Club after a training session on Monday, March 29. Picture: AFL Media

Meanwhile, North Melbourne will resume training on Tuesday after all players and staff tested returned negative COVID-19 results.



The Roos were caught up in a Tier 2 exposure site at Melbourne Airport on Saturday when they travelled to Tasmania for their clash with Gold Coast and forced to isolate until their test results came back. They received the all-clear on Tuesday morning that all of their players and staff had tested negative.

The Box Hill contingent – which includes coach Sam Mitchell and 13 AFL-listed players – that played against Aspley in the VFL on Saturday entered their third day of isolation on Tuesday morning.

It emerged on Sunday that Aspley players, coaches and staff had flown to Melbourne on a flight on Friday night deemed a Tier 1 exposure site due to a cabin worker later testing positive to COVID-19.

While the Aspley travelling party are required to quarantine for 14 days, Box Hill have been ordered to isolate until further notice in line with Victorian Government requirements.

All players and staff were sent for COVID-19 tests on Sunday morning, including Mitchell and assistant coach Andy Otten who had been planning to assist with the Hawks' AFL side against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on Sunday.