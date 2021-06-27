North Melbourne skipper Jack Ziebell leads his side onto Blundstone Arena in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne and VFL clubs Aspley and Box Hill have been caught up in the nation's latest COVID-19 drama linked to a Virgin Australia flight attendant returning a positive test.

Roos players, coaches and officials have been sent for COVID-19 tests and told to isolate on Sunday morning after they were at Melbourne Airport on Saturday morning - now classified a Tier 2 exposure site.

The Roos boarded a chartered flight to Hobart for their win over Gold Coast at the same time a positive case was at the airport's Terminal 3 and will need to return negative tests before they can re-enter the community.

Meanwhile, Aspley's travelling party for Saturday's clash against Box Hill boarded a flight to Melbourne on Friday night (VA334) that has since been deemed a Tier 1 exposure site after a cabin worker tested positive.

Players, coaches and officials will now need to get tested and quarantine.

Box Hill Hawks VFL coach Sam Mitchell talks to Josh Morris in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The implications for Box Hill are still being worked through, however they have already taken a cautious approach to isolate.

VFL coach Sam Mitchell and development assistant Andy Otten had been planning to work at Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG but will instead be isolating.

The game, won by Box Hill, included 13 AFL-listed Hawks.

Both Box Hill and Aspley are scheduled to have VFL byes next week.

