WEST Coast has responded to last week's embarrassing loss to the Western Bulldogs by making five changes for its clash with Sydney on Sunday.
Nathan Vardy has been recalled to bolster the Eagles' already imposing key position stocks, while Jamaine Jones and Alex Witherden have been rewarded for their good form in the WAFL.
Small forward Zac Langdon will also get another opportunity.
Aside from the suspended Liam Ryan, West Coast has dropped five players (including unused medical sub Jackson Nelson) from the team that lost so poorly to the Bulldogs.
Josh Rotham, Jack Petruccelle, Jake Waterman and Luke Edwards are the other four omitted.
Sydney has made two changes for the match at GMHBA Stadium, with James Rowbottom managed and Kaiden Brand omitted. Sam Wicks and Nick Blakey are into the 22.
Jack Billings will return for St Kilda's clash with Collingwood after being a late scratching from its upset win over Richmond last week, while Josh Battle has been left out.
The Magpies will be aided by the return of Jordan de Goey, back from suspension, for Robert Harvey's second game in charge as interim coach.
In the final game of the round, North Melbourne has recalled Kyron Hayden to play the Western Bulldogs.
Eddie Ford, already announced as a debutant by the Kangaroos, has not been named in the 22 and will start as the medical substitute.
The Bulldogs have brought Lewis Young in to replace the injured Ryan Gardner.
Friday, July 2
Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
GEELONG
In: G.Miers, R.Stanley
Out: M.O'Connor (injured), S.Higgins (managed), E.Ratugolea (managed)
Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (unused)
ESSENDON
In: T.Cutler, W.Snelling
Out: B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted), D.Zaharakis (medi-sub), M.Guelfi (omitted)
Last week's sub: D.Zaharakis (unused)
Saturday, July 3
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: N.Jones (calf)
Last week's sub: N.Jones (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Mumford, T.Green
Out: S.Reid (omitted), M.de Boer (omitted), K.Briggs (omitted)
Last week's sub: L.Ash (unused)
Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: L.Pedlar, B.Frampton, N.Murray
Out: S.McAdam (omitted), D.Fogarty (omitted), W.Hamill (omitted), A.McPherson (medi-sub)
New: Luke Pedlar
Last week's sub: A.McPherson (unused)
BRISBANE
In: G.Birchall, J.Berry
Out: J.Madden (hand), J.Prior (omitted), R.Mathieson (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (unused)
Fremantle v Carlton at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
FREMANTLE
In: N.Fyfe
Out: M.Crowden (medi-sub), M.Taberner (calf)
Last week's sub: M.Crowden (replaced M.Taberner)
CARLTON
In: T.Williamson, L.Casboult
Out: Z.Williams (suspension), M.Murphy (calf), S.Docherty (ankle)
Last week's sub: N.Newman (replaced M.Murphy)
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: C.Nash, D.Greaves
Out: D.Grainger-Barras (concussion), W.Day (ankle), C.Wingard (hamstring)
Last week's sub: S.Burgoyne (replaced C.Wingard)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: R.Bonner
Out: D.Williams (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted)
Last week's sub: S.Mayes (replaced T.McKenzie)
Sunday, July 4
Sydney v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: S.Wicks
Out: K.Brand (omitted), J.Rowbottom (managed)
Last week's sub: N.Blakey (unused)
WEST COAST
In: J.Jones, Z.Langdon, N.Vardy, A.Witherden, L.Foley
Out: J.Rotham (omitted), J.Petruccelle (omitted), J.Waterman (omitted), L.Edwards (omitted), J.Nelson (omitted), L.Ryan (suspension)
Last week's sub: J.Nelson (unused)
Collingwood v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.De Goey
Out: B.McCreery (hamstring), C.Brown (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: C.Brown (replaced B.McCreery)
ST KILDA
In: J.Billings
Out: N.Coffield (hamstring), J.Battle (omitted)
Last week's sub: L.Connolly (replaced N.Coffield)
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: Le.Young
Out: R.Gardner (shoulder), M.Wallis (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: M.Wallis (replaced R.Gardner)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: K.Hayden
Out: La.Young (omitted), A.Bosenavulagi (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: A.Bosenavulagi (unused)