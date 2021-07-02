WEST Coast has responded to last week's embarrassing loss to the Western Bulldogs by making five changes for its clash with Sydney on Sunday.

Nathan Vardy has been recalled to bolster the Eagles' already imposing key position stocks, while Jamaine Jones and Alex Witherden have been rewarded for their good form in the WAFL.

Small forward Zac Langdon will also get another opportunity.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

Aside from the suspended Liam Ryan, West Coast has dropped five players (including unused medical sub Jackson Nelson) from the team that lost so poorly to the Bulldogs.

Josh Rotham, Jack Petruccelle, Jake Waterman and Luke Edwards are the other four omitted.

Sydney has made two changes for the match at GMHBA Stadium, with James Rowbottom managed and Kaiden Brand omitted. Sam Wicks and Nick Blakey are into the 22.

Jack Billings will return for St Kilda's clash with Collingwood after being a late scratching from its upset win over Richmond last week, while Josh Battle has been left out.

The Magpies will be aided by the return of Jordan de Goey, back from suspension, for Robert Harvey's second game in charge as interim coach.

In the final game of the round, North Melbourne has recalled Kyron Hayden to play the Western Bulldogs.

Eddie Ford, already announced as a debutant by the Kangaroos, has not been named in the 22 and will start as the medical substitute.

The Bulldogs have brought Lewis Young in to replace the injured Ryan Gardner.

Friday, July 2

Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Miers, R.Stanley

Out: M.O'Connor (injured), S.Higgins (managed), E.Ratugolea (managed)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (unused)

ESSENDON

In: T.Cutler, W.Snelling

Out: B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted), D.Zaharakis (medi-sub), M.Guelfi (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Zaharakis (unused)

Saturday, July 3

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: N.Jones (calf)

Last week's sub: N.Jones (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Mumford, T.Green

Out: S.Reid (omitted), M.de Boer (omitted), K.Briggs (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Ash (unused)

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: L.Pedlar, B.Frampton, N.Murray

Out: S.McAdam (omitted), D.Fogarty (omitted), W.Hamill (omitted), A.McPherson (medi-sub)

New: Luke Pedlar

Last week's sub: A.McPherson (unused)

BRISBANE

In: G.Birchall, J.Berry

Out: J.Madden (hand), J.Prior (omitted), R.Mathieson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (unused)

Fremantle v Carlton at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

FREMANTLE

In: N.Fyfe

Out: M.Crowden (medi-sub), M.Taberner (calf)

Last week's sub: M.Crowden (replaced M.Taberner)

CARLTON

In: T.Williamson, L.Casboult

Out: Z.Williams (suspension), M.Murphy (calf), S.Docherty (ankle)

Last week's sub: N.Newman (replaced M.Murphy)

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: C.Nash, D.Greaves

Out: D.Grainger-Barras (concussion), W.Day (ankle), C.Wingard (hamstring)

Last week's sub: S.Burgoyne (replaced C.Wingard)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Bonner

Out: D.Williams (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Mayes (replaced T.McKenzie)

Sunday, July 4

Sydney v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Wicks

Out: K.Brand (omitted), J.Rowbottom (managed)

Last week's sub: N.Blakey (unused)

WEST COAST

In: J.Jones, Z.Langdon, N.Vardy, A.Witherden, L.Foley

Out: J.Rotham (omitted), J.Petruccelle (omitted), J.Waterman (omitted), L.Edwards (omitted), J.Nelson (omitted), L.Ryan (suspension)

Last week's sub: J.Nelson (unused)

Collingwood v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.De Goey

Out: B.McCreery (hamstring), C.Brown (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (replaced B.McCreery)

ST KILDA

In: J.Billings

Out: N.Coffield (hamstring), J.Battle (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Connolly (replaced N.Coffield)

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Le.Young

Out: R.Gardner (shoulder), M.Wallis (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Wallis (replaced R.Gardner)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Hayden

Out: La.Young (omitted), A.Bosenavulagi (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: A.Bosenavulagi (unused)